Matches (12)
T20 World Cup (2)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
RESULT
39th Match, Birmingham, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Hampshire FlagHampshire
298 & 453/6d
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(T:498) 254 & 321/9

Match drawn

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Sam Hain, Michael Burgess dig deep as Warwickshire salvage draw

Hampshire thwarted as hosts finish nine-down at Edgbaston after battling seventh-wicket stand

ECB Reporters Network
26-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sam Hain plays to the leg side, Somerset vs Warwickshire, LV= Insurance County Championship Division 1, Taunton, April 08, 2023 in Taunton

Sam Hain plays to the leg side  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 254 and 321 for 9 (Hain 111*, Burgess 79) drew with Hampshire 298 and 453 for 6 dec (Vince 166*, Dawson 120, Hannon-Dalby 3-65)
A dogged rearguard action from Warwickshire denied Hampshire a third successive victory as a hard-fought Vitality Championship match ended in a tense draw at Edgbaston.
Chasing 498 to win, Warwickshire resumed on the final morning on 40 for one and batted out the day for 321 for nine thanks largely to a seventh-wicket partnership of 183 between Sam Hain (111 not out, 254 balls) and Michael Burgess (79, 162).
They came together with their side in serious trouble at 123 for six but batted with patience and technique to consume 55 overs and steer the match towards a draw.
Hampshire pressed hard in the closing overs but had to settle for a draw having largely outbowled a home attack including Chris Woakes. For Warwickshire, though their fourth-day resolve saw them escape defeat, their wait for a championship victory goes on. In Division One, only they and neighbours Worcestershire have still to record a win this season.
Warwickshire badly needed that resolve in the second half of the day after their top order collapsed in the first. They took a big hit from the fifth ball of the morning when Keith Barker bowled Will Rhodes.
Hampshire winkled out another three in the morning session. Danny Briggs, having eked 26 from 81 minutes, flashed at a wide ball from Barker and nicked it. Dan Mousley edged spinner Liam Dawson to slip and Ed Barnard was bowled by a beauty from James Fuller.
When, to the ninth ball after lunch, Jacob Bethell played back fatally to Kyle Abbott and fell lbw, Warwickshire were 123 for six with 66 overs to survive. That is the sort of challenge that Hain and Burgess relish, both having batted the Bears out of many a hole, and they duly got their heads down again.
Hain struck his 800th four in first class cricket on his way to reaching 50 (116 balls) and grew in fluency as the afternoon went on. Two sixes pulled over long-leg off Fuller saw off the old ball and the new one also failed to part the seventh-wicket pair.
Hain biffed a Felix Organ full toss to the boundary to reach his 18th first class century and Burgess passed 4,000 first class runs and struck his 500th four in an innings of high diligence. Warwickshire were closing in on safety when, with 11 overs left, Burgess edged a cut at Organ and the ball rebounded off the wicketkeeper to Nick Gubbins at silly point.
A fired-up Fuller then rattled Woakes' off stump and Hampshire were buzzing with 40 balls in which to take the last two wickets. With the tenth of those, Fuller hit Craig Miles' off stump, leaving last man Olly Hannon-Dalby with five overs to survive.
A Fuller lifter rapped Hain on the hand, a blow that required lengthy treatment, but with only 21 balls left the batter soldiered on, abetted by Hannon Dalby (a steel-nerved 0 not out, 11 balls) to see his side to a draw.
Sam HainMichael BurgessHampshireWarwickshireHampshire vs WarwickshireCounty Championship Division One

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Warwickshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
WMH Rhodes
bowled634
AL Davies
lbw1628
DR Briggs
caught2653
DR Mousley
caught3763
SR Hain
not out111254
EG Barnard
lbw46
JG Bethell
lbw922
MGK Burgess
caught79162
CR Woakes
bowled26
CN Miles
bowled416
OJ Hannon-Dalby
not out011
Extras(b 9, lb 2, nb 14, w 2)
Total321(9 wkts; 108 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR8512137
ESSEX8413117
SOM8215114
DURH821499
HANTS821497
NOTTS812592
WARKS802689
LANCS823387
WORCS803572
KENT814362
Full Table