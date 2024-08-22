Matches (10)
Worcs vs Kent, 50th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Aug 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

50th Match, Worcester, August 22 - 25, 2024, County Championship Division One
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Kent FlagKent
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 August 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News

'All three formats would be awesome' - Jordan Cox in dreamland after maiden Test call-up

A surprise inclusion for this month's three-match series with Sri Lanka, Cox could be an all-format international by the end of the summer

Emilio Gay to depart Northants, set for Durham move

Homegrown batter turns down offer of contract extension at Wantage Road

All Rhodes lead to Durham as Warwickshire announce ex-captain's departure

Batting allrounder heads north after turning down contract extension

Venkatesh Iyer joins Lancashire for maiden county stint

The India and KKR allrounder will play in the One-Day Cup and two rounds of the county championship

Anthony McGrath named Essex's new director of cricket

Management reshuffle continues at Chelmsford following resignation of CEO John Stephenson

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR9612157
SOM9315134
ESSEX9423128
HANTS9314120
DURH9224102
NOTTS9126102
LANCS9234101
WARKS903696
WORCS913591
KENT915366
