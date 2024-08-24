Tawanda Muyeye doubles up but Worcestershire near vital win

Kent 171 and 353 for 8 (Muyeye 211) lead Worcestershire 447 (D'Oliveira 97, Roderick 63, Brookes 50, Jordan 5-97) by 77 runs

Tawanda Muyeye hit a brilliant maiden double century to frustrate Worcestershire's hopes of a three day victory in this relegation scrap at New Road.

The 23-year-old dominated proceedings with the bat and played the major role in Kent wiping out a first-innings deficit of 276. Muyeye began the day unbeaten on 80 and again looked a class performer as he surpassed his previous best score of 179 against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road last summer.

A single off Joe Leach took Muyeye to his double ton and was the cue for an elaborate jig of delight around the square before he was embraced by team-mate Grant Stewart. He received solid support from Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Harry Finch and Stewart.

Muyeye's fine knock came to an end in the final over of the day when he was caught behind off James Hartshorn for 211 from 279 balls with three sixes and 23 fours. It means Worcestershire remain favourites to secure a second successive win in the Championship tomorrow with Kent just 77 ahead with two wickets remaining.

Tom Taylor - three for 85 from 22 overs - was rewarded for some fine bowling with two wickets with the second new ball to tip the balance of the game in the home side's favour. But it was also one of those days for Worcestershire where the half-chances did not quite go to hand or did not stick in contrast to the superb display in the field on day one.

Overnight rain and morning drizzle meant play was unable to get underway until 2pm with 66 overs remaining. Kent resumed on 104 for 2 in their second innings needing a further 172 to avoid an innings defeat.

Leaning began proceedings with a trio of boundaries but New Zealander James Hartshorn brought about his downfall in the third over of the day. He was undone by a full and swinging delivery and was plumb lbw for 27.

Muyeye continued his aggressive approach by pulling Hartshorn backward of square for six. He completed the second first-class century of his career from 109 balls with a single off Leach and it contained two sixes and 13 fours. Muyeye bowed to his team-mates on reaching his personal milestone and runs continued to flow at a rapid rate.

But the introduction into the attack of Adam Finch led to another breakthrough with Evison pushing forward and caught behind low down by Gareth Roderick. Muyeye had one slice of luck on 135 when he top edged Hartshorn in between two fielders at backward square leg but otherwise continued to bat in impressive fashion.

D'Oliveira brought himself into the attack as an all-spin combination alongside Jake Libby with Worcestershire's over rate displayed as minus three on the scoreboard. New batter Harry Finch provided staunch support for Muyeye although he was fortunate when edging Tom Taylor and seeing a head high chance not grasped by first slip.

But Taylor kept plugging away and was rewarded when Finch was caught in the crease and lbw after adding 81 with Muyeye. Stewart adopted an aggressive approach when joining Muyeye in the middle in another fruitful partnership of 84 in 16 overs.