D'Oliveira 97 puts Worcestershire on command before Muyeye counter

Kent 171 and 104 for 2 (Muyeye 80*) trail Worcestershire 447 (D'Oliveira 97, Roderick 63, Brookes 50, Jordan 5-97) by 172 runs

Worcestershire club captain Brett D'Oliveira made a triumphant return after injury as his side strengthened their grip on the Vitality County Championship Division One bottom two encounter with Kent at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

D'Oliveira struck 97 off 90 balls and his positive approach enabled Worcestershire to seize the momentum and establish a first innings advantage of 276.

It was his first knock since missing the entire Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign to have extensive rehab on a shoulder problem which has troubled him for the past 12 months.

Tawanda Muyeye struck an aggressive unbeaten 80 from 84 balls in reply for Kent to leave them 172 in arrears with eight wickets in hand heading into the third day.

D'Oliveira came in at 201 for 4 and batted with great freedom on a pitch offering assistance to the seamers. He received excellent support in two partnerships both worth 85 runs in 16 overs, initially from Adam Hose and then Ethan Brookes who also played fluently in scoring his maiden half-century for Worcestershire.

A career best 43 from No.10 Adam Finch then shepherded Worcestershire to batting points.

Rob Jones had batted with great application during the early part of the day to help lay the foundations for D'Oliveira. The Kent attack was generally below par in the helpful conditions, offering up too many 'four' balls, but there was satisfaction for debutant Akeem Jordan.

Jordan, who until recently was playing for West Bromwich Dartmouth in the Birmingham and District Premier League, finished with 5 for 97 from 26.1 overs.

Worcestershire resumed on 137 for 2 and Jordan struck an early blow for the visitors when Gareth Roderick (63) nicked a delivery which moved away and was caught behind.

Jones looked in good touch and cut George Garrett for four and then turned Jordan off his legs for another boundary. A square drive to the ropes by Hose at Grant Stewart's expense eased Worcestershire into a first-innings lead.

Jones looked set to complete his second Championship fifty of a challenging season but on 49 he fell to a superb catch by Jack Leaning. He pushed hard at a delivery from Joey Evison and edged to Leaning who held onto the chance at second slip at full stretch away to his right.

D'Oliveira immediately looked to seize the initiative with a succession of boundaries.

He batted in attacking manner not seen on either side previously during the game and dominated the partnership with Hose. D'Oliveira raced to a 46-ball half-century with seven fours.

Hose, himself returning after playing for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred, provided the perfect foil until he tried to pull Jordan and top edged a catch to fine leg.

Brookes helped D'Oliveira sustain the momentum in completing his fifty off 59 deliveries.

D'Oliveira looked set for his century but on 97 he attempted to cut spinner Matt Parkinson and only picked out backward point. His 90-ball knock contained 15 fours after another partnership of 85 in 16 overs.

Brookes also fell to Parkinson although he was unfortunate as he attempted a sweep and the ball bounced up onto his elbow and then rolled onto the stumps.

Tom Taylor struck a quickfire 20 before he and Joe Leach went lbw to Jordan and Ogborne respectively. But Adam Finch ensured a fourth batting point for Worcestershire when he cut Parkinson to the boundary in the 107th over.

The pace bowler lofted Jordan for a maximum over deep midwicket before he was bowled attempting another big hit.

Taylor almost broke through in his first over of Kent's second innings. Muyeye, on nought, edged just short of third slip and was then dropped at gulley off the next delivery from Taylor.

But the Worcestershire allrounder was responsible for the first Worcestershire success with the run out of Ben Compton. He pushed Joe Leach gently towards mid-off but Taylor pounced to run out Compton at the non-striker's end well short of his ground.

Muyeye decided attack was the best policy and his half-century contained one six and eight fours. But captain Daniel Bell-Drummond, who scored just five in a partnership of 62 with Muyeye, was bowled after offering no shot to Finch.