Kashif Ali puts seal on key victory as Worcestershire boost hopes

Worcestershire 447 (D'Oliveira 97, Roderick 63, Brookes 50, Jordan 5-97) and 102 for 2 (Kashif 52*) beat Kent 171 (Muyeye 56, Leach 6-52) and 376 (Muyeye 211, Taylor 4-99) by eight wickets

Worcestershire secured their second successive win in the Vitality County Championship to bolster their hopes of retaining Division One status as they overcame bottom-placed Kent by eight wickets at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

Tom Taylor and Joe Leach picked up the final two Kent wickets this morning to leave Worcestershire, who were promoted last summer, with a modest victory target of 101.

Although Worcestershire openers Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby fell cheaply, Kashif Ali (52 not out) and Rob Jones (23 not out) saw their side over the finishing line with an unbroken stand of 69.

Worcestershire's 23-point haul followed on from victory in their previous game against Durham at the Seat Unique Riverside, albeit nearly seven weeks ago.

They were in the ascendancy for the bulk of the game once Kent had lost 10 wickets for 98 runs in their first innings after being 73 for 0 at one stage.

It was two of their players returning from lengthy spells out through injury who made significant contributions.

Joe Leach, who is retiring at the end of the season, rolled back the years with a six-wicket haul in Kent's first innings his first appearance for three months after a recurrence of a knee problem.

Club Captain Brett D'Oliveira has been troubled by a shoulder injury for a year but he returned after having extensive rehab during the past month to score 97 from 90 balls and change the momentum of the game in Worcestershire's favour.

Gareth Roderick, with a half century and seven catches behind the stumps, Rob Jones and Ethan Brookes also produced key roles with the bat while Tom Taylor bowled well throughout and deserved a more tangible reward than his five wickets in the game.

Kent are now facing an uphill battle to maintain their top flight status after suffering their sixth defeat in 10 games.

The big plus point for them was the stunning form with the bat of Tawanda Muyeye who hit a half century and a career best 211.

Kent resumed on 353 for 8 - an overall lead of 76 after the last over dismissal of Muyeye yesterday evening.

Akeem Jordan, who had picked up five first-innings wickets on his Championship debut, cover drove Taylor for four.

Taylor continued his impressive form with the ball demonstrated throughout the game and went past the outside edge on several occasions.

He claimed his fourth wicket when Jordan's off stump was sent cartwheeling out of the ground after he attempted a drive.

Leach wrapped up the winnings when George Garrett (6) pushed forward and Gareth Roderick held onto a low chance away to his left.

It was Roderick's fourth catch of the innings and seventh of a game where he has gone past 100 dismissals for Worcestershire.

Jordan struck an early blow for Kent when Worcestershire set off in pursuit of their modest target in holding onto a return catch from Roderick.

Jake Libby then shouldered arms and was bowled by Garrett at 33 for 2 and rain caused a 40 minute delay after lunch and the loss of 10 overs.

But Kashif was soon into his stride with a succession of boundaries to banish any fears of a late twist in the outcome of the match.

He twice cut on loan Alfie Ogborne for four and turned the same bowler off his legs to the ropes.