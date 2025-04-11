Ben McKinney makes his mark as Durham thrive on opening day

Durham 343 for 7 (McKinney 143*, Bedingham 58, Potts 53*) vs Warwickshire

Ben McKinney 's excellent unbeaten century gave Durham the edge on day one of their Rothesay County Championship clash with Warwickshire.

Durham had the worst possible start when they lost Alex Lees in the first over, but they recovered well with McKinney leading the charge and he was well supported by Emilio Gay and the fortunate David Bedingham, who was dropped twice on his way to making 58.

The Bears then took the initiative thanks to double-wicket bursts from Michael Booth and Taz Ali either side of tea, but Matthew Potts joined McKinney at the crease and made an unbeaten half-century to take Durham to 343 for seven at the close.

McKinney impressed on tour with England Lions over the winter and he's brought that form with him to the county scene. The tall left-handed opener saw out some tough periods but he remained calm and composed throughout the day to pick up his third first-class ton.

This century, when others around him struggled, will likely prompt further calls for the opener to be in the reckoning for a senior international call-up and England Test skipper Ben Stokes was among the spectators as he steps up his recovery from injury at Chester-le-Street.

Durham won the toss and elected to bat at the BANKSHomes Riverside, but the decision didn't look a good one when Ethan Bamber bowled Durham skipper Alex Lees for a six-ball duck.

McKinney and Gay settled the nerves for the hosts, with the former producing a booming shot through the covers which went for four. Gay, who made a pair against Nottinghamshire in the season opener, then got in on the act with a lovely punch through backward point for four.

The hosts continued to tick along nicely through the two left-handers. McKinney showed a good balance of attack and defence amid some tight Warwickshire bowling, but he launched a Rob Yates delivery for four to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

However, Booth picked up a much-needed wicket soon after as Gay edged a delivery behind to keeper Kai Smith for 41. But that brought last year's top Division One run-getter Bedingham to the crease and he looked in good touch from the off as the South African international picked up a boundary with the first delivery he faced.

McKinney and Bedingham resumed after lunch and they continued to combine well as the former reached 50 off 93 balls to kickstart his season.

Warwickshire then missed two huge chances to get rid of the dangerous Bedingham, as the South African was dropped twice, both from the bowling of Bamber, with Smith and Yates the culprits for the visitors.

The drops were proving costly for Warwickshire as Durham talisman Bedingham reached his half-century from 88 balls, but Booth removed him for 58 after he trapped the South African in front.

McKinney continued to impress as he plundered a Booth ball through the covers for four but Ollie Robinson didn't last long as Booth got his third scalp of the day when the wicketkeeper picked out Ali at extra cover for 12.

Ali then got himself into the wickets with two in quick succession as Colin Ackermann holed out to the legside boundary for 18 after tea and he then bowled ex-Warwickshire man Will Rhodes for a three-ball duck. A third wicket in seven balls then came for the visitors as Ben Raine was bowled for four by Sri Lankan international Vishwa Fernando.

Despite the chaos at the other end, McKinney remained calm and composed and reached his century from 186 balls after a nervy period in the 90's where Potts had the bulk of the strike.

Potts supported McKinney well and produced some lovely shots as well including a cut shot for four from a Fernando delivery.