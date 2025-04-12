Durham bowlers cement their status as Warwickshire fight to stay in touch

Warwickshire 287 for 8 (Smith 79, Booth 50*, Yates 42, Hogg 3-60) trail Durham 387 (McKinney 153, Potts 70, Bedingham 58) by 100 runs

A brilliant bowling performance from Durham put them in a controlling position in their Rothesay County Championship clash with Warwickshire despite excellent half-centuries from Kai Smith and Michael Booth.

Durham were bowled out for 387, adding 44 to their overnight total, with Warwickshire spinner Taz Ali mopping up the tail, picking up two wickets to give him figures of four for 66.

Warwickshire's reply started well with their opening pair putting on 57, but the visitors struggled to get a grip of the game as Daniel Hogg and Brendan Doggett put them in a spot of bother at 157 for six.

However, Smith and Booth excelled with the bat to combine for a 115-run partnership which gave Warwickshire some hope of getting close to Durham's score, but a late cluster of wickets meant that the visitors closed on 287 for eight, 100 behind Durham's score.

Resuming on 343 for seven, Ben McKinney and Matthew Potts were looking to pursue quick runs in the opening session of day two. McKinney passed 150 with a nice flick off his pads for four but the opener didn't last much longer as he was caught behind off an Ethan Bamber ball for 153.

Potts smashed a Booth delivery over the square leg boundary for six, but his excellent knock ended soon after as he was stumped by Smith off the bowling of 18-year-old Ali for 70 and the spinner wrapped up the innings in the same over when he got Doggett LBW.

Warwickshire's opening pair of Alex Davies and Rob Yates started their reply well, with Yates producing a lovely cover drive for four off the bowling of Potts.

Davies then found the boundary with a super straight drive from a Hogg delivery and a few balls later he picked up back-to-back fours from the same bowler. Hogg responded though and removed the Warwickshire skipper for 38 as Davies chipped a ball to Emilio Gay, who caught excellently at cover.

Hogg struck again soon after, with the 20-year-old producing a jaffa to bowl Warwickshire prospect Hamza Shaikh for a two-ball duck just before lunch.

The visitors began the afternoon session in a calm manner, but they offered a huge chance to the hosts as Doggett forced Sam Hain into an edge but Will Rhodes dropped a regulation catch at first slip with the Bears batter on nine.

Durham continued to probe and Yates and Hain were happy to absorb the pressure, but the pressure was too much for the former as he edged a Ben Raine delivery to second slip for 42.

Hain started to make the most of his second chance as he played a lovely cover drive for four, while Dan Mousley looked good for 24, but Rhodes atoned for his drop by getting the England white-ball player LBW to swing the momentum back to Durham.

Doggett was then rewarded for his hard work with his first Durham wicket as Hain edged behind to a diving Ollie Robinson for 30. Wickets came like London buses for Doggett as Ed Barnard skied one straight to the hands of Alex Lees at mid-wicket to depart for 12.

Young Bears wicketkeeper Smith looked good in the early stages of his innings and he picked up three boundaries from a Raine over.

Smith and Booth continued to frustrate Durham, with Smith impressing in particular as he adapted to the match situation and he got his 50 from 86 balls.

Smith moved through the gears with a cut shot from the bowling of Rhodes going to the boundary and Booth got in on the act as he hit Colin Ackermann for back-to-back boundaries. However, just before close Smith departed for 79 as he spliced a Hogg delivery in the air and Gay made no mistake with the catch at third man.