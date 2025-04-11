Matches (13)
Durham vs Warwickshire, 6th Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Chester-le-Street, April 11 - 14, 2025, County Championship Division One
What will be the toss result?
DURH Win & Bat
WARKS Win & Bat
DURH Win & Bowl
WARKS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Durham
L
D
W
W
L
Warwickshire
W
D
L
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 02:26
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|11,12,13,14 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
