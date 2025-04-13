Haseeb Hameed 92 wrestles impetus for Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire 347 and 233 for 5 (Hameed 92, Slater 67) lead Essex 367 (Critchley 52, Hutton 3-61) by 213 runs

With Essex surrendering their five remaining wickets for 66 runs in the day's opening 90 minutes to claim a bare 20-run first-innings lead, Nottinghamshire threatened to take hold of their Rothesay County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge.

But after Ben Slater, who made 67, and skipper Haseeb Hameed had posted a rapid 113 for the first wicket the home side were pegged back in the final session as Hameed fell 25 minutes from the close for 92 and Kyle Verreynne then came and went for 3.

Hameed's side carry an advantage into Monday of 213 with five men gone but it is hard to see how a declaration can come before lunch is reached, even assuming they get there intact. This intriguing game, however, has repeatedly refused to follow either of these side's very best laid plans.

Having weathered seven probing overs from Jamie Porter and Sam Cook before lunch as sunshine replaced cloud, the Notts openers picked up the tempo in the afternoon, claiming the initiative in finding four runs an over until over-ambition did for Slater, ten overs from tea.

The left-hander had belted a brace of sixes, hitting against the spin, before Simon Harmer had completed his first five overs but the offspinner, gaining turn out of the rough, smiled last when Slater bottom-edged a cut into his wicket. His 67 included 56 in boundaries.

Harmer soon made it two wickets in eight balls when Freddie McCann, another left-hander, edged low to first slip and went without score. But Hameed, surviving a close lbw call against Harmer, reached a polished fifty from 96 balls and at the interval his side were 142 for 2.

Eight balls into the last session, however, another had gone when Porter, summoned for a second spell, immediately produced a beauty that left Joe Clarke off the pitch and had him caught behind for 19. Porter's next ball also found the edge but the new batter Jack Haynes, destined for an unbeaten 49 at the close, could breathe easy when it fell millimetres short of second slip.

Though just 15 came from ten overs, the fourth-wicket pair saw out Porter's fine burst and accelerated against Shane Snater and also against Matt Critchley's legspin when he relieved Harmer for three overs of what proved a 27-over stint from before tea.

The stand had swelled to 83 when Hameed, attempting a late dab, played Noah Thain on to his stumps and, two overs later, a recalled Cook sent Verreynne's county batting average plummetting from 379.0 to 189.5 when he edged to the keeper.

It remains to be seen whether Notts can reach a declaration and, more to the point, how generous they feel they can be. They are pursuing the perfect start of wins in both opening games of the campaign and would ideally hope to set a target.

If rapid runs will be the hope first thing they were a rarity earlier as Sunday started with frantic action. Cloud cover and a freshened pitch helped bring venom to a new ball only six overs old from Saturday's play. Essex innocently added 13 to their overnight 301 for 5, but - in as many overs - then suddenly lost three batters.

Fergus O'Neill had Critchley twitching at one that left him and caught behind for 52 before removing Thain lbw for 33, a Championship best in his nascent career. In between Dillon Pennington's lift did for Harmer, taken at second slip without score.