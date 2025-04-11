Matches (13)
Notts vs Essex, 7th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Nottingham, April 11 - 14, 2025, County Championship Division One
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Essex FlagEssex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:20
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days11,12,13,14 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
