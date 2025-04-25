Gregory leads Somerset fight against Clark haul

Somerset 283 (Lammonby 76, Gregory 62, Clark 5-68) vs Surrey

Somerset fought back to edge an absorbing first day against Surrey's high-class seam attack on day one at the Kia Oval.

Tom Lammonby made 76 but from 146 for 2, Somerset fell to 187 for 7 before skipper Lewis Gregory led a fightback by their tail with 62 as 96 were added for the last three wickets. Gregory was caught in the deep in the final over with Somerset dismissed for 283. The excellent Jordan Clark picked up 5 for 68.

Such was the consistency of the bowling, before a partnership of 62 for the eighth wicket between Gregory and Josh Davey, only 12 boundaries had been scored, 11 of them in a stand of 98 between Lammonby and Archie Vaughan , who shaped up well for his 36.

As ever at The Oval, the wicket had a good covering of grass and it was no surprise that for the 18th consecutive first-class or Test match there, the team winning the toss elected to bowl.

Somerset's top order have struggled in the first innings recently. Against Sussex a fortnight ago they were 79 for 7 and they slumped to 96 for 7 against Hampshire last week.

They could have been in similar strife had it not been for Lammonby and Vaughan, who did well at times just to survive never mind construct an important alliance after Sean Dickson had to retire when he was hit on the right hand in Gus Atkinson's first over.

The ball beat the bat regularly as Atkinson and Dan Worrall produced Test-quality new ball spells. Vaughan had a let-off on 17 when he pushed at Worrall's outswinger, but Dan Lawrence shelled the catch at third slip.

There was brief relief when Atkinson was replaced by Clark whose first three overs went for 22 but no one epitomised the durability of Surrey's attack than the 34-year-old, whose figures across his next four spells were an excellent 5 for 46 from 21.1 overs.

Surrey finally broke through in the third over after lunch. Atkinson produced a fine delivery which nipped away at decent pace and Vaughan was held at second slip.

Tom Lammonby and Archie Vaughan laid the platform for Somerset • Surrey CCC/Getty Images

Worrall got a deserved success with a ball which shaped away that Tom Abell edged low to second slip, but Lammonby and Tom Banton got stuck in for the next 20 overs although aggressive shots were rare in their third-wicket stand of 48.

Clark returned to remove Banton who was turned around by a straightish delivery and Lammonby played his first poor shot when he moved across his stumps to Worrall and had his leg stump pegged back. He'd faced 173 balls with seven fours.

Atkinson's pace proved too much for James Rew, who played on, before Clark struck with successive deliveries after tea. Kasey Aldridge was bowled around his legs aiming towards fine leg and Migael Pretorious bowled groping forward.

It didn't look as if Somerset would make 200 but Gregory and Davey prospered as the bowlers finally tired. It was the redoubtable Clark who came back to break the stand when he nipped one back into Davey's pads.