Somerset capitulate to hand Surrey first win of the season

Surrey 367 (Lawrence 55*, Gregory 3-46) and 36 for 2 (Burns 20*, Smith 12*) beat Somerset 283 and 119 (Pretorious 54, Worrall 3-16, Clark 3-24 by eight wickets

Champions Surrey recorded their first win of the season in emphatic style, beating Somerset by eight wickets at the Kia Oval.

Dan Worrall and Jordan Clark shared six wickets as Somerset were bowled out for 119, having conceded a first-innings deficit of 84. Surrey knocked off their target of 36 in 5.2 overs and moved up to second in the table. behind early leaders Nottinghamshire.

At one stage Somerset lost six wickets for 13 runs in eight overs and were 38 for 7 after Clark and Worrall proved too good with a new ball that swung nicely.

Somerset, winless after four games, were complicit in their own downfall with some soft dismissals in the post-lunch period when five wickets went down in 34 balls for just four runs. Migael Pretorious held up Surrey with 54 but it was only delaying the inevitable.

Somerset had dismissed Surrey for 367 an hour into the third day but were soon in trouble. They lost Archie Vaughan to the sixth ball of the innings thanks to a fine catch by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who dived full length when Vaughan leg-glanced Worrall.

With Sean Dickson unable to bat because of a broken finger, Josh Davey came in at three and he and Tom Lammonby did well to get through the rest of Worrall's skilful five-over opening spell. Davey, who batted at ten in the first innings, appeared to relish the extra responsibility when he took two boundaries off Gus Atkinson in an over with a straight drive and sweetly timed clip through mid-wicket.

But the stand was broken in off-spinner Dan Lawrence's first over when he skidded his fifth ball into Lammonby's pads. Surrey sensed blood, and they ran through Somerset in a remarkable period after lunch.

Tom Abell clipped the first ball of the session from Jordan Clark off middle stump to fine leg for four but shouldered arms to the next delivery and lost his off stump. Davey (17) unluckily played on two balls later and in the next over Dan Worrall dived low to his left to intercept a full-blooded drive by Tom Banton in his follow through which was followed by an elaborate celebration.

It got worse for Somerset. They were 38 for 6 in the 18th over after Kasey Aldridge's attempted pull at Clark cannoned off the bottom edge into his stumps. Worrall struck again in his next over when James Rew's clip off his pads was caught by the diving Lawrence at backward square leg to leave Somerset staring down the barrel at 38 for 7.

Pretorious kept them waiting with an attacking 54 off 45 balls, including eight fours, as he and skipper Lewis Gregory put on 79 for the eighth wicket and it took a fine one-handed catch by Foakes to break the stand and give James Taylor a deserved wicket. Taylor finished the innings when he had Jack Leach caught at slip.

Dom Sibley was caught at square leg and Ollie Pope played across a straight ball from Davey before Jamie Smith hit the winning boundary to mid-wicket. Victory lifted them into second place behind Nottinghamshire, who also enjoyed a three-day victory, over Sussex.