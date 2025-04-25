Matches (5)
Surrey vs Somerset, 17th Match at London, County DIV1, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, The Oval, April 25 - 28, 2025, County Championship Division One
Surrey FlagSurrey
Somerset FlagSomerset
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DP Sibley
10 M • 753 Runs • 53.79 Avg • 45.63 SR
RJ Burns
10 M • 753 Runs • 50.2 Avg • 54.52 SR
T Banton
8 M • 855 Runs • 65.77 Avg • 76.68 SR
TB Abell
10 M • 848 Runs • 56.53 Avg • 54.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
J Clark
9 M • 31 Wkts • 3 Econ • 47.16 SR
DJ Worrall
8 M • 29 Wkts • 2.71 Econ • 48.24 SR
MJ Leach
10 M • 51 Wkts • 2.49 Econ • 56.27 SR
C Overton
8 M • 22 Wkts • 2.55 Econ • 72.86 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SUR
SOM
Player
Role
Rory Burns (c)
Opening Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Jordan Clark 
Allrounder
Matthew Fisher 
Bowler
Ben Foakes 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Ryan Patel 
Batting Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Kemar Roach 
Bowler
Dom Sibley 
Opening Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ollie Sykes 
Middle order Batter
James Taylor 
Bowler
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days25,26,27,28 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT310249
SUS310249
ESS310247
WAR310246
HAM310243
YOR311140
SUR300338
SOM301229
DUR302126
WOR302115
