Surrey vs Somerset, 17th Match at London, County DIV1, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Surrey
W
D
D
D
D
Somerset
L
L
D
L
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SUR10 M • 753 Runs • 53.79 Avg • 45.63 SR
SUR10 M • 753 Runs • 50.2 Avg • 54.52 SR
SOM8 M • 855 Runs • 65.77 Avg • 76.68 SR
SOM10 M • 848 Runs • 56.53 Avg • 54.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SUR9 M • 31 Wkts • 3 Econ • 47.16 SR
SUR8 M • 29 Wkts • 2.71 Econ • 48.24 SR
SOM10 M • 51 Wkts • 2.49 Econ • 56.27 SR
SOM8 M • 22 Wkts • 2.55 Econ • 72.86 SR
Squad
SUR
SOM
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|25,26,27,28 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
