Warwickshire, Sussex bank solid points as match drifts to predictable draw

Sussex 528 (Simpson 181*, Clark 140) and 313 for 7 dec (Alsop 82*) drew with Warwickshire 454 (Yates 115, Barnard 82, Davies 66, Mousley 63) and 104 for 2 (Yates 65*)

Warwickshire and Sussex banked solid points from a draw after their high-scoring Rothesay County Championship Division One match drifted up the predictable cul-de-sac at Edgbaston.

Sussex declined to set up a contest on the final day, batting themselves safe before finally declaring their second innings on 313 for 7 after Tom Alsop 's unbeaten 82 from 131 balls. That set the home side a notional target of 388 in a minimum of 44 overs.

Warwickshire closed on 104 for 2, Rob Yates ending unbeaten on 65 to complete his excellent start to the season with 180 runs for once out, three wickets and a catch in the match.

If the fourth day offered less than thrilling fare for the spectators, there was plenty of satisfaction from the match for both teams - Sussex on their return to Division One and Warwickshire having narrowly avoided relegation last year - at making a solid start to the season.

After Sussex resumed on the final morning on 126 for 3, James Coles soon lifted Yates for a handsome straight six but the spinner hit back with his third wicket when nightwatcher Jack Carson scooped to Vishwa Fernando at short fine leg.

Coles was on the threshold of his second half-century of the match when he became Fernando's first victim for Warwickshire, caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Kai Smith.

In the hour before lunch it became clear that the match was going nowhere as Alsop and John Simpson plodded through a partnership of 47 from 15 overs. Simpson fell lbw to Dan Mousley just before the interval, after which Alsop continued to put his first innings first-baller firmly behind him by moving to a compact 100-ball half-century.

Alsop and Fynn Hudson-Prentice added 71 in 15 overs before their alliance ended in slapstick fashion. The batters were on different wavelengths over the merits of a third run and found themselves at the same end, the latter run out for 30 off 53 balls. The declaration soon followed.

Warwickshire reached 27 without loss at tea at which point they faced the tempting challenge of scoring 361 from 36 overs in the last session. They resisted the temptation.