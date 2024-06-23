Matches (13)
Middlesex vs Derbyshire, 30th Match at London, County DIV2, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
30th Match, Lord's, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
433 & 302
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(T:397) 339 & 202

Middlesex won by 194 runs

Scorecard summary
Middlesex 433/10(115.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ryan Higgins
163 (226)
Zak Chappell
3/69 (23)
Leus du Plooy
57 (107)
Daryn Dupavillon
3/104 (24)
Derbyshire 339/10(87.2 overs)
1st INNINGS
Luis Reece
125 (257)
Toby Roland-Jones
5/81 (19.2)
Aneurin Donald
54 (66)
Ryan Higgins
3/60 (20)
Middlesex 302/10(79.4 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Sam Robson
67 (59)
Alex Thomson
4/115 (33.4)
Ryan Higgins
67 (80)
Luis Reece
2/40 (15)
Derbyshire 202/10(78 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Zak Chappell
50 (91)
Henry Brookes
3/29 (13)
Alex Thomson
41 (119)
Ethan Bamber
3/48 (14)
end of over 78Wicket maiden
DERBS: 202/10CRR: 2.58 
Sam Conners5 (35b)
Henry Brookes 13-2-29-3
Nathan Fernandes 4-2-4-0
77.6
W
Brookes to Dupavillon, OUT
Daryn Dupavillon c †Davies b Brookes 4 (11b 1x4 0x6 12m) SR: 36.36
77.5
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
77.4
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
77.3
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
77.2
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
77.1
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
end of over 77Maiden
DERBS: 202/9CRR: 2.62 
Sam Conners5 (35b)
Daryn Dupavillon4 (5b 1x4)
Nathan Fernandes 4-2-4-0
Henry Brookes 12-1-29-2
76.6
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.5
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.4
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.3
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.2
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.1
Fernandes to Conners, no run
end of over 764 runs • 1 wicket
DERBS: 202/9CRR: 2.65 
Daryn Dupavillon4 (5b 1x4)
Sam Conners5 (29b)
Henry Brookes 12-1-29-2
Nathan Fernandes 3-1-4-0
75.6
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
75.5
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
75.4
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
75.3
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
75.2
4
Brookes to Dupavillon, FOUR runs
75.1
W
Brookes to Thomson, OUT
Alex Thomson lbw b Brookes 41 (119b 4x4 0x6 183m) SR: 34.45
end of over 75Maiden
DERBS: 198/8CRR: 2.64 
Sam Conners5 (29b)
Alex Thomson41 (118b 4x4)
Nathan Fernandes 3-1-4-0
Henry Brookes 11-1-25-1
74.6
Fernandes to Conners, no run
74.5
Fernandes to Conners, no run
Match details
Lord's, London
TossMiddlesex, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Chris Watts
England
Naeem Ashraf
Match Referee
England
Alec Swann
PointsMiddlesex 23, Derbyshire 5
Derbyshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
DL Lloyd
lbw2257
LM Reece
caught521
BD Guest
lbw2646
WL Madsen
bowled710
MJ Lamb
caught2361
AHT Donald
caught27
AK Dal
lbw217
AT Thomson
lbw41119
ZJ Chappell
caught5091
S Conners
not out535
DM Dupavillon
caught411
Extras(lb 1, nb 14)
Total202(10 wkts; 78 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS8413132
MIDDX8305124
YORKS812599
GLAM811697
LEICS801796
NHNTS801794
GLOUC812492
DERBS802575
Full Table