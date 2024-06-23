Matches (13)
Middlesex vs Derbyshire, 30th Match at London, County DIV2, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
30th Match, Lord's, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Middlesex • 433/10(115.3 overs)1st INNINGS
163 (226)
3/69 (23)
57 (107)
3/104 (24)
Derbyshire • 339/10(87.2 overs)1st INNINGS
125 (257)
5/81 (19.2)
54 (66)
3/60 (20)
Middlesex • 302/10(79.4 overs)2nd INNINGS
67 (59)
4/115 (33.4)
67 (80)
2/40 (15)
Derbyshire • 202/10(78 overs)2nd INNINGS
50 (91)
3/29 (13)
41 (119)
3/48 (14)
end of over 78Wicket maiden
DERBS: 202/10CRR: 2.58
Sam Conners5 (35b)
Henry Brookes 13-2-29-3
Nathan Fernandes 4-2-4-0
77.6
W
Brookes to Dupavillon, OUT
Daryn Dupavillon c †Davies b Brookes 4 (11b 1x4 0x6 12m) SR: 36.36
77.5
•
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
77.4
•
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
77.3
•
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
77.2
•
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
77.1
•
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
end of over 77Maiden
DERBS: 202/9CRR: 2.62
Sam Conners5 (35b)
Daryn Dupavillon4 (5b 1x4)
Nathan Fernandes 4-2-4-0
Henry Brookes 12-1-29-2
76.6
•
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.5
•
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.4
•
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.3
•
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.2
•
Fernandes to Conners, no run
76.1
•
Fernandes to Conners, no run
end of over 764 runs • 1 wicket
DERBS: 202/9CRR: 2.65
Daryn Dupavillon4 (5b 1x4)
Sam Conners5 (29b)
Henry Brookes 12-1-29-2
Nathan Fernandes 3-1-4-0
75.6
•
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
75.5
•
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
75.4
•
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
75.3
•
Brookes to Dupavillon, no run
75.2
4
Brookes to Dupavillon, FOUR runs
75.1
W
Brookes to Thomson, OUT
Alex Thomson lbw b Brookes 41 (119b 4x4 0x6 183m) SR: 34.45
end of over 75Maiden
DERBS: 198/8CRR: 2.64
Sam Conners5 (29b)
Alex Thomson41 (118b 4x4)
Nathan Fernandes 3-1-4-0
Henry Brookes 11-1-25-1
74.6
•
Fernandes to Conners, no run
74.5
•
Fernandes to Conners, no run
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Toss
|Middlesex, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Middlesex 23, Derbyshire 5
Derbyshire Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|lbw
|22
|57
|caught
|5
|21
|lbw
|26
|46
|bowled
|7
|10
|caught
|23
|61
|caught
|2
|7
|lbw
|2
|17
|lbw
|41
|119
|caught
|50
|91
|not out
|5
|35
|caught
|4
|11
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 14)
|Total
|202(10 wkts; 78 ovs)
<1 / 3>