Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
30th Match, Lord's, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
(96 ov) 342/7
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire

Day 1 - Middlesex chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.56
Ryan Higgins century rescues Middlesex from uncomfortable start

Du Plooy makes fifty against former team before Roland-Jones unbeaten stand

ECB Reporters Network
23-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ryan Higgins whips one to the leg side, Essex vs Middlesex, LV= Insurance County Championship, Chelmsford, September 05, 2023

Ryan Higgins whips one to the leg side  •  Getty Images

Middlesex 342 for 7 (Higgins 107, du Plooy 57, Roland-Jones 51*) vs Derbyshire
Ryan Higgins again proved the saviour of Middlesex as the hosts fought back from early trouble to post 342 for 7 against visitors Derbyshire on day one at Lord's.
The Zimbabwean-born all-rounder battled to a fourth century of the season from 152 balls, reaching his ton in the grand manner with a six into the Mound Stand as the hosts recovered from 189 for 6.
Higgins and Seaxes skipper Toby Roland-Jones, whose 51 not out was his first championship half-century for 21 months, rewrote the record books with their unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 112 eclipsing that of 95 by Wilf Slack and Colin Metson set at the County Ground Derby in 1981.
The late plunder was harsh on a Derbyshire attack who were excellent for much of the day, spinner Alex Thomson the pick of the bunch with 2 for 43.
Middlesex's decision to bat first on winning the toss was greeted by applause from the home faithful accustomed to seeing them insert opponents this season Ironically, it soon became clear their decision had been made on the sportiest wicket seen at Lord's this campaign.
Zak Chappell struck in the first over having Sam Robson taken at backward point, the former England opener back in the hutch without a run on the board. It set the tone for a fascinating morning's cricket where Derbyshire's bowlers extracted plenty of life and bounce from a green-tinged surface.
Both Mark Stoneman and Max Holden had uncomfortable moments, the former nicking one from Chappell just short of slip, while the latter slashed another swinging ball from the probing Sam Connors wide of the close-catching cordon.
The hosts appeared to have survived the worst when Stoneman flicked at a delivery wide down the leg-side from Anuj Dal, wicketkeeper Brooke Guest flying to his right to catch.
New batter Leus du Plooy, playing against his former county, and Thomson began a gripping duel in the run-up to lunch, the batter looking fidgety and trying to give the bowler the charge, the spinner countering, mixing some tempting tossed up deliveries with others fired in short to stop his former teammate in his tracks.
Holden was becalmed either side of lunch as the ball began to swing under increasing cloud cover and his patience ran out as he slashed a wide one to Aneurin Donald at slip.
Again, Du Plooy and Higgins weathered a storm, the former unfurling some glorious extra-cover drives and playing a delicious late cut through third in advancing to his half-century.
Thomson though proved his nemesis, when Du Plooy got too far away from one that bounced and gave Guest another catch to end a stand of 63.
He'd also account for Nathan Fernandes before tea, a ball too close to cut, flying to Wayne Madsen at slip and when Jack Davies edged through to Guest five balls after the interval, Middlesex were 189 for 6.
An unusually subdued Higgins, who'd been given a life on 33 when Donald grassed a chance at slip from a reverse sweep off Thomson, found sufficient rhythm to move through to 50 with five fours. Luke Hollman kept him company for a while before edging one from Daryn Pavillon to the diving Madsen at slip.
With that, Higgins began to chance his arm and ride his luck, twice edging through the gap in the slip cordon to the fence at third, and with Toby Roland-Jones reviving memories of bygone days bat in hand with a couple of dreamy cover-drives the pair rattled up a 50-partnership in good time.
The skipper broke his bat digging out a Connors Yorker and the change proved fruitful as he sent the next delivery over the short boundary into the Mound Stand. He later repeated the feat to raise the second batting bonus point and to compound Derbyshire's growing frustration Higgins was reprieved a second time on 88 when a chance above head high at second slip fell to earth, Pavillon the unlucky bowler.
He made the most of the let-off to reach his hundred in the death throes of the day, Roland-Jones' landmark following shortly afterwards.
County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS7313109
MIDDX7205101
LEICS700792
GLOUC711490
GLAM8*11585
NHNTS8*01684
YORKS702577
DERBS701570
