Matches (7)
CPL 2024 (2)
ENG v SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
SCO vs AUS (1)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)
Northants vs Derbyshire, 47th Match at Northampton, County DIV2, Sep 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
47th Match, Northampton, September 09 - 12, 2024, County Championship Division Two
What will be the toss result?
NHNTS Win & Bat
DERBS Win & Bat
NHNTS Win & Bowl
DERBS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants
D
D
L
L
D
Derbyshire
D
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:42
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|9,10,11,12 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News
John Sadler sacked as Northamptonshire coach after Vitality Blast exit
Head coach pays price for poor season, as assistants take over for remainder of campaign
Glamorgan denied as Peter Handscomb marshals final-day rearguard
Leicestershire also grateful for Ajinkya Rahane century as visitors secure fighting draw
Headingley pitch the victor as Yorkshire, Middlesex pull plug on bore-draw
Promotion rivals separated by a point after four bat-dominated days
Jack Carson's 11-wicket match haul seals dominant Sussex win
Derbyshire go down by an innings despite resistance from Harry Came, Wayne Madsen