Adam Lyth makes third century of season to drive Yorkshire

Yorkshire 312 for 7 (Lyth 109, Masood 60, Procter 3-63) vs Northamptonshire

Adam Lyth celebrated his 200th Championship match for Yorkshire by scoring his third century of the season on day one of this Vitality County Championship game against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

In-form Lyth, who made his White Rose debut against Durham in 2008, looked in command throughout his innings of 109 (205 balls), playing his trademark cover drive and tucking the ball sweetly off his legs. His 35th first-class century follows scores of 101 and 113 against Leicestershire and Gloucestershire this spring, and a 97 against Derbyshire.

While he was again unable to press home the advantage and post a big more emphatic total, his partnership of 116 in 33.4 overs with Shan Masood (60) provided Yorkshire with a solid platform.

Northamptonshire failed to capitalise in the afternoon session despite winning the toss and sticking Yorkshire in on green top under lights. But the tide turned after tea as the hosts fought back, skipper Luke Procter (3 for 63) and former Indian international Siddharth Kaul (2 for 81) sharing the spoils as Yorkshire lost five wickets for 52, before rallying to finish on 312 for seven.

Earlier Lyth produced the shot of the morning when he stroked Kaul silkily through the covers for four before taking consecutive boundaries off Procter and running a single to bring up his half-century off 81 balls.

He survived big lbw shouts from Jack White on 24 and Ben Sanderson on 56 but dominated an opening stand of 86 with Finlay Bean (18) who was undone by one from Justin Broad which tailed back in and knocked back leg stump. Broad has clearly put on a yard of pace this season and was the fastest bowler on display, consistently in the low eighties mph.

Northamptonshire were bolstered by the return of White from an ankle injury. Last year's leading wicket taker, White was by far the hosts' most threatening bowler, regularly beating the bat and unlucky not to have been rewarded with a wicket.

After lunch Masood offered a sharp chance on 7 but Emilio Gay was unable to hold on at slip. It proved a costly mistake as the Yorkshire captain square cut Kaul to the ropes to bring up the 50 partnership in 19 overs. He brought up Yorkshire's next milestone too when he tucked Broad off his legs to bring up the visitors' 150 in the 50th over.

Still living a charmed life, Masood was gifted a reprieve in Rob Keogh's first over when, after surviving a close lbw shout, Lewis McManus missed a stumping chance off the next delivery.

Lyth meanwhile straight drove White down the ground for four and picked up another boundary when he steered Sanderson behind square. He looked set for a big total after reaching three figures, stroking Luke Procter through the covers once more before chipping one back for the easiest of caught and bowled chances.

After tea Masood clipped Broad off his legs for four to reach 50 and stroked Kaul through the covers before he loosely played at the Indian international's next delivery and was sensationally caught by a diving Gay at slip who redeemed himself after his earlier drop.

It set in motion a Yorkshire collapse, Kaul soon picking up a second wicket when he got one to jag back and trap George Hill (8) lbw.

James Wharton (21) took the attack to Keogh, smashing him over long-on for six, but he was next to go when the ball ricocheted off his leg onto the stumps as he attempted to pull the spinning all-rounder.

Will Luxton (12) attacked against the new ball, but Procter soon had his wicket when he edged to Gay at second slip. Procter and Gay then combined again as Jonathan Tattersall (14) edged low to slip.