Ricardo Vasconcelos single-handedly resists Yorkshire with valiant 129*

Adam Lyth's career-best bowling display in vain as Yorkshire fall two wickets short of first win of the season

Northamptonshire 301 (Procter 116*, Fernando 4-48) and 250 for 8 (Vasconcelos 129*, Lyth 4-56) drew with Yorkshire 362 (Lyth 109, Masood 60,Thompson 53) and 264 for 6 dec (Masood 131*, Sanderson 3-51)

Ricardo Vasconcelos hit a valiant 129 not out as he attempted to power Northamptonshire to an unlikely victory over Yorkshire in this Vitality County Championship match which ended in high drama on a see-saw final evening at Wantage Road.

Yorkshire had set up a tantalising run chase of challenging 326 to win in a little over two sessions, and when Vasconcelos warmed up for the T20 Blast game with 17 boundaries all around the ground, a home win looked a possibility.

But a dramatic clatter of wickets as Yorkshire's attack staged a late fightback set nerves jangling in the home dressing room, Vasconcelos had to switch gears to ensure his side held out for the draw, eight wickets down, in an innings full of character and maturity.

At 165 for 2 in the 33rd over, with Vasconcelos sharing a quickfire stand of 63 in 55 balls with Karun Nair (36), Northamptonshire were set for an enthralling white ball style finish. But a persistent Yorkshire bowling attack fought back hard taking three wickets for 13, and the last six for 54, as first innings centurion Adam Lyth concluded a memorable 200th Championship match with career-best bowling figures of 4 for 56.

Earlier Yorkshire captain Shan Masood (131 not out) declared his side's innings on 264 for 6 just before lunch, dangling the carrot of a chase which would have been the tenth highest to beat Yorkshire by any team in its history.