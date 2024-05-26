Matches (14)
28th Match, Northampton, May 24 - 27, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
(38.5 ov) 362 & 156/5
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
301

Day 3 - Yorkshire lead by 217 runs.

Shan Masood the mainstay as Yorkshire build lead against Northants

Sanderson, Kaul chip away to keep hosts in sight going into final day

ECB Reporters Network
26-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shan Masood held Yorkshire's batting together on the first day at Bristol, Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire, VItality County Championship, Division Two, April 12, 2024

Shan Masood held Yorkshire's batting together  •  Getty Images

Yorkshire 362 (Lyth 109, Masood 60,Thompson 53) and 156 for 5 (Masood 82*, Sanderson 2-29) lead Northamptonshire 301 (Procter 116*, Fernando 4-48) by 217 runs
Yorkshire captain Shan Masood struck a combative, unbeaten 82 to put Yorkshire firmly in the driving seat at the end of a frustrating, rain-shortened third day of this Vitality County Championship match at Wantage Road.
Pressing the accelerator, the Yorkshire captain helped the White Rose extend their advantage over Northamptonshire to 217 runs as they closed on 156 for five in their second innings when play was finally called off for the day.
With rain clouds circling throughout the day, Masood seemed intent on building a sizable lead as quickly as possible, clubbing three sixes and eight boundaries to set up an intriguing final day tomorrow.
For Northamptonshire, while overseas bowler Siddarth Kaul (2 for 71) was punished when he erred in width, Masood cutting him crisply for three fours, he claimed two scalps including the key wicket of first innings centurion Adam Lyth, lbw for 33.
Earlier when play got under way 15 minutes late after overnight rain, Ben Sanderson (2 for 29) took no time to pick up his second wicket of the innings after removing nightwatchman Dominic Leech late last evening. In just the second over of the morning today he enticed Finlay Bean to edge behind without scoring.
Masood though was quickly into his work against Kaul before the wet weather returned to force an early lunch.
After Lyth fell after the interval, Masood on drove Kaul through midwicket and then targeted the spin of Rob Keogh, pulling a short one for six and smashing him down the ground for another maximum before reaching his half-century off 72 deliveries.
Masood was gifted a life on 50 when Ricardo Vasconelos missed a tough chance at third slip, diving in front of Emilio Gay at second.
Yorkshire had to call for the physio when Masood was squared up by a delivery from Sanderson and sustained a freak wrist injury as he attempted to play a shot. After treatment though, Masood was soon back into his stride. He dispatched Keogh for another six over long-off and pulled Kaul for a four and six off consecutive deliveries.
His partnership of 67 in 17 overs with James Wharton (20) came to an end when Wharton was adjudged lbw to one from Justin Broad which might just have been missing leg stump. Yorkshire then lost another wicket in the next over when George Hill (4) edged behind off Kaul.
Yorkshire brought up the 150 before heavy rain, accompanied by rumbles of thunder, forced the players from the field with just 38.2 overs possible in the day.
Yorkshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
DJ Leech
caught03
A Lyth
lbw3358
FJ Bean
caught07
Shan Masood
not out82108
JH Wharton
lbw2046
GCH Hill
caught46
W Luxton
not out67
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 4, pen 5)
Total156(5 wkts; 38.5 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS7*31299
MIDDX7*20490
LEICS7*00684
GLOUC7*11377
NHNTS7*01575
GLAM7*11474
YORKS7*02469
DERBS7*01460
Full Table
