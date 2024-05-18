Matches (18)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
24th Match, Hove, May 17 - 20, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Sussex FlagSussex
(77.5 ov) 150 & 194/7
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
195

Day 2 - Sussex lead by 149 runs.

Current RR: 2.49
Report

Tom Alsop fights for Sussex but Yorkshire have the edge

Gritty innings keeps hosts alive in low-scoring dogfight at Hove

ECB Reporters Network
18-May-2024 • 56 mins ago
Tom Alsop steps out to drive during his 95, Sussex vs Yorkshire, LV= County Championship, Division Two, April 20, 2023

Tom Alsop pushed Sussex back into the lead against Yorkshire  •  Getty Images

Sussex 150 (Hill 4-22) and 194 for 7 (Alsop 77*) lead Yorkshire 195 (Root 67, Hunt 4-64) by 149 runs
Second division championship favourites Yorkshire are within sight of their first win of the season after having marginally the better of the second day of their match against Sussex at Hove.
After 17 wickets had fallen on the first day, matters were a little less frenetic in a tightly fought contest but Yorkshire took a grip on the match after tea. They had gained a first-innings lead of 45 in the morning and Sussex struggled to 194 for seven in their second innings, a lead of 149. Their innings was held together by a dogged five-hour unbeaten 77 by Tom Alsop, who was bowled by a no-ball at 39 and dropped at 58.
Play started 45 minutes late in damp and murky conditions. Yorkshire resumed on 176 for seven, a lead of 26 runs, and Sussex took just 33 minutes to take the three remaining wickets for the addition of 19 runs.
They broke through after 20 minutes play when Jordan Thompson, surprised by the bounce achieved by Ollie Robinson, deflected the ball onto his stumps with his elbow.
For the next over Sean Hunt replaced Tom Haines at the sea end and from his fifth delivery he took a straightforward caught and bowled chance to dismiss Ben Coad. And in the over after that Dom Leech shouldered arms and had his off stump plucked out by a delivery angled into him by Robinson. Yorkshire were all out for 195 with Hunt finishing with career-best figures of four for 64. Robinson (3 for 25) has bowled well this season without much luck and this was the first time in four matches that he had taken more than two wickets in an innings.
Yorkshire's slender lead looked significant when they dismissed both Sussex openers inside the first three overs. Haines was out second ball, fluffing his attempted pull against Thompson to cover in the second over. And in the following over Tom Clark, short of runs and confidence this season, drove tamely at Coad and was caught by Matthew Revis at cover.
Alsop and Cheteshwar Pujara brought Sussex back into the match with a third wicket stand worth 74 watchful runs in 24 overs. But then Pujara, playing his last innings at Hove this season, failed to get fully forward to one from Leech and was lbw for a 56-ball 33.
Alsop and James Coles took Sussex to tea at 123 for three, a lead of 78, with Alsop unbeaten on 52. After the interval the Sussex batsmen battled hard against a disciplined Yorkshire attack. The visitors took the fourth Sussex wicket when Coles, who had added just two runs since the break, miscued his attempted pull off George Hill and was caught at square-leg for 28.
John Simpson, struggling for runs in recent innings after his early season double hundred, was missed in the slips before he had scored but failed to make the most of his let-off. When Coad replaced Root at the Cromwell Road end he immediately had the Sussex captain caught at first slip for an uncomfortable six; 140 for five.
Fynn Hudson-Prentice looked in the mood to take the attack to the Yorkshire bowlers but he was sixth out at 155, lbw shouldering arms to Thompson, and then Danny Lamb fell lbw for a duck to Coad.
Before play got under way Yorkshire announced that they had signed the Sri Lanka left-arm fast bowler Vishwa Fernando for the next three championship matches.
Tom AlsopSussexYorkshireSussex vs YorkshireCounty Championship Division Two

Sussex Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TGR Clark
caught612
TJ Haines
caught02
TP Alsop
not out77234
CA Pujara
lbw3356
JM Coles
caught2861
JA Simpson
caught624
FJ Hudson-Prentice
lbw1121
DJ Lamb
lbw012
JJ Carson
not out2248
Extras(b 5, nb 6)
Total194(7 wkts; 77.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS6*21281
MIDDX6*10471
LEICS6*00569
GLAM6*10467
GLOUC6*11266
YORKS6*01463
NHNTS6*01459
DERBS6*01344
Full Table
