RESULT
24th Match, Hove, May 17 - 19, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Sussex FlagSussex
150 & 227
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
(T:183) 195 & 161

Sussex won by 21 runs

Ollie Robinson's late strikes inspire Sussex to thrilling 21-run win over Yorkshire

Adam Lyth's dismissal triggers dramatic collapse to leave Yorkshire winless in Division Two

ECB Reporters Network
19-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ollie Robinson steams in after a delayed start, Sussex vs Northamptonshire, County Championship, Division Two, Hove, April 5, 2024

Ollie Robinson claimed three later wickets to leave Yorkshire stunned  •  Getty Images

Sussex 150 (Hill 4-22) and 227 (Alsop 86, Hill 3-44, Coad 3-46) beat Yorkshire 195 (Root 67, Hunt 4-64) and 161 (Lyth 73, Robinson 4-42) by 21 runs
Sussex, inspired by Ollie Robinson, continued their fine start to the second division season with their third victory in six matches, beating Yorkshire by 21 runs runs in a most dramatic encounter at Hove. They took 19 points to Yorkshire's three.
Yorkshire, who are still looking for their first win, appeared to be cruising to their winning target of 183 at 158 for six, with just 25 runs needed and half-centurion Adam Lyth in total control. But then they lost four wickets for three runs and Robinson, bowling down the hill from the Cromwell Road end, turned the game on its head with the first three of them without conceding a run.
First, he had Lyth caught behind for a heroic 73, from 152 balls in 228 minutes. It was a short and sharp delivery which was too good for the left-handed opener. Then, in his next over, Robinson struck twice, having Jordan Thompson brilliantly caught by Jack Carson at long leg before, four balls later, bowling Dom Leech for a duck. Yorkshire had lost three wickets with the score on 158, all to Robinson. And finally, at 161, Ben Coad, batting with an injured back, was run out by Fynn Hudson-Prentice from point.
Yorkshire were favourites to win this match from the first morning, when they put in the championship leaders on a grassy pitch and bowled them out for 150. They were favourites again yesterday, when they set out to score 183 to win.
But Sussex were very competitive throughout the game and when they swept through Yorkshire's middle order, Joe Root included, to reduce them to 45 for four, and then 76 for five, they were narrow favourites themselves.
They looked as though they would be denied by Lyth, and Yorkshire were clear favourites at tea, at 140 for six.
They had made a bad start, slipping to 21 for two. But they regrouped through Lyth and Root before being set back on their heels when they lost two wickets just before lunch. First it was the big one, Root himself, who was lbw to a straight one in the penultimate over before the break. Root appeared to be falling over, slightly, to the off-side as he attempted to play the ball on the leg side.
Then, in the last over before the interval, George Hill edged Hudson-Prentice - who had just replaced Robinson at the Cromwell Road end - to the wicketkeeper and Yorkshire were struggling at 45 for four.
Yorkshire were just edging ahead again, when, at 76, James Wharton got an inside-edge to one from Sean Hunt and the ball dislodged his leg bail. Lyth started to mastermind yet another recovery, this time in the company of Jonathan Tattersall. But Carson had Tattersall, sweeping, caught at backward square-leg and then Robinson took over.
In the morning Sussex had lost their last three wickets in 44 minutes for the addition of 33 runs. Resuming on 194 for seven, with a precarious lead of 149, they lost their first wicket when Carson, who had added just three to his overnight 22, drove uppishly and was well caught in the covers by Wharton, moving sharply to his left.
The last two wickets went down in the space of five deliveries. Tom Alsop, 77 overnight, had added just nine when he attempted to cut a delivery by Hill, but instead chopped it to third slip. He had batted five minutes short of six hours and faced 256 deliveries. In the next over Robinson, who had been struck on the right arm in the course of some short stuff from Jordan Thompson, lost two of his stumps as he attempted to heave Hill over midwicket.
Yorkshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Lyth
caught73152
FJ Bean
caught011
Shan Masood
caught49
JE Root
lbw1027
GCH Hill
caught16
JH Wharton
bowled1832
JA Tattersall
caught1837
ML Revis
not out1660
JA Thompson
caught04
DJ Leech
bowled04
BO Coad
run out02
Extras(b 4, lb 13, nb 4)
Total161(10 wkts; 57 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS631296
MIDDX6*10473
LEICS6*00571
GLAM6*10469
GLOUC6*11268
YORKS602463
NHNTS6*01462
DERBS6*01347
Full Table
