Ian Holland, Ben Green dominate in Leicestershire victory

Leicestershire 427 (Hill 96, Wright 74, Handscomb 63, Budinger 56, Cox 51, Asitha 4-71, Gorvin 4-51) and 53 for 0 (Budinger 32*) beat Glamorgan 229 (Cooke 55, Holland 3-40, Mike 3-54) and 248 (Carlson 113, Gorvin 50*, Holland 4-46, Green 3-28) by 10 wickets

Leicestershire sealed a comfortable win against Glamorgan inside three days in the opening match of the Rothesay County Championship despite a magnificent century from Kiran Carlson

Carlson played a patient five-hour innings for his 113 as he was made to rescue Glamorgan from 10 for 2 with some support shown by Andy Gorvin making a maiden half-century to ensure Leicestershire would bat again despite the unlikeliness.

Ian Holland and Ben Green dominated with the ball, the American international taking 4 for 46 to go with his three-fer in the first innings.

There were concerns for Leicestershire though as Chris Wright hobbled off midway through an over after scoring 74 at No.10 and with Rishi Patel still unable to field due to his damaged thumb with the next match against Derbyshire just five days away.

Glamorgan righted all their wrongs from the final session on day two within just 18 balls with Gorvin claiming the wickets of Ben Cox on the second ball of the day for 51, and then Wright, the Foxes adding just one to the total from the previous evening.

Needing 198 just to make Leicestershire bat again, Glamorgan's chances withered away in an instant. Holland with the new ball on a string brought back familiar memories of that 48 hours prior when Zain Ul Hassan fell for a second single-figure score in the match and Sam Northeast first ball, Glamorgan still needing 188 to make the visitors bat for a second time.

Enter Carlson. With no expectations of a result, the white-ball captain carried the weight of the side for a five-hour knock. Battling through the movement on the ball Glamorgan never seemed to find with the same effect as Leicestershire. As Eddie Byrom fell slashing at a wide half-volley, Ingram unable to replicate his and Carlson's 174-run partnership from a similar position in this fixture just eight months prior, and Ben Kellaway next, it was soon 46 for 5 with five sessions still left in the match.

As the ball got older, Chris Cooke added some resistance and the home-grown Carlson began to show positivity, manoeuvring around his crease and oozing class with an uppercut off Ben Mike for six to bring up his half-century, shortly followed by a cut shot mid-leap to pass 5,000 first-class runs for the Welsh county.

With Green continuing to impress economically as Glamorgan bided their time, Cooke eventually fell for a hard-fought 21, Timm van der Gugten attempting to withstand pressure succumbing to the extra pace of Mike.

Gorvin and Carlson combined for 99 and the former continued to put up a fight when Carlson was dismissed, reaching his career-best score in the process in a patient knock until he was stranded with not enough of a lead.