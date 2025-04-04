Glamorgan vs Leics, 4th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, Apr 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Cardiff, April 04 - 07, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Glamorgan
L
D
L
L
W
Leics
D
D
L
L
D
Match centre Ground time: 01:26
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|4,5,6,7 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
