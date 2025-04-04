Ian Holland steps up as Leicestershire take control in Cardiff

Leicestershire 65 for 1 trail Glamorgan 229 (Cooke 55, Holland 3-40, Mike 3-54) by 164 runs

Leicestershire took control on the opening day of the 2025 Rothesay County Championship against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens, bowling the hosts out for 229. Ian Holland and Ben Mike took three wickets apiece for the visitors after putting Glamorgan into bat while Chris Cooke's half-century was in vain after a series of starts in the top order.

Three-match loanee and debutant, Shoaib Bashir participated in a 53-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Cooke as the pitch became easier to bat on, although the England international went wicketless from his solitary over bowled.

Despite the success with the ball, concerns were for Rishi Patel who left the field and didn't return after just 16 balls with a dislocated finger fielding a ball in the slips. As a result, Holland came and went at opener as the Foxes ended the day strongly, returning for day two on 64 for 1 with Sol Budinger and makeshift No. 3 Mike at the crease.

After winning the toss and putting Glamorgan into bat on a green-topped Sophia Gardens wicket, the bowlers soon reaped the rewards, led by Leicestershire's new-ball pair of Holland and Chris Wright with a combined age of 73.

Zain Ul Hassan was the first to fall, with full credit deserved for the 34-year-old Holland who troubled the Glamorgan left-handers throughout the day.

Eddie Byrom and captain Sam Northeast worked hard to see off Holland's opening spell combining for a 57-run partnership. Just when the gruelling first hour in bowling-friendly conditions appeared done, the pair fell. Northeast, lbw squared up by Tom Scriven in a mode of dismissal that had been threatened by earlier appeals, and Byrom prodding outside his eyeline for a well-made 41, a familiar story from 2024.

Another rebuild for Glamorgan, and more signs of promise. Both Kiran Carlson and last year's County Championship top run-scorer, Colin Ingram, battled past Ben Green and Scriven bowling consistently, taking advantage of loose Mike deliveries to keep the scoreboard going along into lunch at 90 for 3.

Ingram came out after lunch firing, cover-driving his way past 9000 career first-class runs, making light of his early signs of discomfort. In similar fashion to earlier dismissals, however, wickets came in a group: Carlson and Ingram both falling to the second spell from Holland and an uncomfortable 18-ball knock from Ben Kellaway, bowled by Scriven, leaving Glamorgan at 132 for 6.

Leicestershire continued to dominate the second session as the hosts bided their time, scoring at two-an-over heading into tea with the wickets of Timm van der Gugten and Andy Gorvin falling to Mike, bowling a better spell the second time around.

As the ball began to wear and the sun shone down on Sophia Gardens, the pitch appeared to flatten and life became easier for Cooke and Bashir who added 53 for the ninth wicket, 48 of those in less than 10 overs after tea - before falling to Mike, claiming his third, and Rehan Ahmed picking up a first wicket, respectively.