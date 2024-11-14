Matches (26)
WBBL (2)
Australia 1-Day (2)
SA vs IND (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
W Province vs Warriors, 8th Match at Cape Town, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Cape Town, November 14 - 17, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 1
What will be the toss result?
WPR Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bat
WPR Win & Bowl
WAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
W Province
L
W
W
L
W
Warriors
D
L
D
D
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:07
Match details
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|14,15,16,17 November 2024 - day (4-day match)