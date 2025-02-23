Matches (11)
LIONS vs North West, 11th Match at Johannesburg, CSA Division One, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Johannesburg, February 23, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LIONS
L
W
W
W
W
North West
L
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:13
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)