Titans vs North West, 22nd Match at Potchefstroom, CSA Division One, Mar 05 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
22nd Match (D/N), Potchefstroom (Uni), March 05, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
What will be the toss result?
NWEST Win & Bat
41%
TITNS Win & Bat
45%
NWEST Win & Bowl
3%
TITNS Win & Bowl
10%
Titans • 376/6(50 overs)
102 (89)
3/72 (10)
63* (60)
1/47 (10)
North West • 243/10(39.5 overs)
92* (97)
3/56 (10)
63 (49)
2/31 (10)
Match details
|University Oval, Potchefstroom
|Toss
|Titans, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|5 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Titans 5, North West 0
North West Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|63
|49
|caught
|23
|13
|not out
|92
|97
|bowled
|1
|5
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|18
|17
|caught
|19
|24
|bowled
|1
|5
|caught
|0
|5
|caught
|3
|15
|caught
|3
|9
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 2, nb 1, w 15)
|Total
|243(10 wkts; 39.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>