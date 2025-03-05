Matches (10)
Titans vs North West, 22nd Match at Potchefstroom, CSA Division One, Mar 05 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
22nd Match (D/N), Potchefstroom (Uni), March 05, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
Titans FlagTitans
376/6
North West FlagNorth West
(39.5/50 ov, T:377) 243

Titans won by 133 runs

Scorecard summary
Titans 376/6(50 overs)
Rivaldo Moonsamy
102 (89)
Caleb Seleka
3/72 (10)
Sibonelo Makhanya
63* (60)
Migael Pretorius
1/47 (10)
North West 243/10(39.5 overs)
Janneman Malan
92* (97)
Neil Brand
3/56 (10)
Rubin Hermann
63 (49)
Schalk Engelbrecht
2/31 (10)
Match details
University Oval, Potchefstroom
TossTitans, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days5 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Mazizi Gampu
South Africa
Siphelele Gasa
TV Umpire
South Africa
Brad White
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Stephen Harris
Match Referee
South Africa
Barry Lambson
PointsTitans 5, North West 0
North West Innings
Player NameRB
RA Herman
caught6349
M Prince
caught2313
JN Malan
not out9297
WJ Lubbe
bowled15
M Pretorius
bowled01
LC Ngoepe
caught1817
MC Kleinveldt
caught1924
R de Swardt
bowled15
C Seleka
caught05
K Mungroo
caught315
LM Tsanwani
caught39
Extras(b 2, lb 2, nb 1, w 15)
Total243(10 wkts; 39.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One

TeamMWLDPTNRR
BOL6410210.565
KNGHT5310161.313
TITNS6320160.877
WAR6320160.616
DOLPH5220110.187
LIONS623010-0.510
NWEST62409-1.342
WPR61505-1.124
