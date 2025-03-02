Matches (12)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Australia 1-Day (1)
NZC Women's One Day (1)
Titans vs Warriors, 20th Match at Centurion, CSA Division One, Mar 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
TITNS Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bat
TITNS Win & Bowl
WAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Titans
L
L
L
NR
W
Warriors
L
W
NR
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:31
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|2 March 2025 - day (50-over match)