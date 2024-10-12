Matches (29)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Spring Challenge (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)

Easterns vs KZN-Inland, 20th Match at Benoni, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Oct 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Benoni, October 12, 2024, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
PrevNext
Easterns FlagEasterns
KwaZulu-Natal Inland FlagKwaZulu-Natal Inland
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
EASTN Win & Bat
KZNIN Win & Bat
EASTN Win & Bowl
KZNIN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:07
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Series
Season2024/25
Match days12 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
EASTN550200.765
SWD632150.020
KZNIN532130.993
Limpo53213-0.071
NCAPE5238-0.010
Mpuma5136-0.750
BOR5050-1.051
Full Table