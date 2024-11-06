Matches (10)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Pro50 Championship (2)
Nepal U19 (2)
Uganda vs Singapore, 1st Match at Kampala, Challenge League Group B, Nov 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
UGA Win & Bat
SGP Win & Bat
UGA Win & Bowl
SGP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Uganda
L
W
L
W
W
Singapore
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|6 November 2024 - day (50-over match)