Team C vs Team D, 2nd Match at Anantapur, Duleep Trophy, Sep 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Anantapur, September 05 - 08, 2024, Duleep Trophy
Team C FlagTeam C
Team D FlagTeam D
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Match centre Ground time: 09:42
SQUAD
TeamC
TeamD
Match details
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days5,6,7,8 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
Duleep Trophy News

Test hopefuls jostle for limited slots as domestic season kicks off

With India about to embark on a long Test season, a crowded list of fringe players will hope to catch the selectors' eye during the Duleep Trophy

Suryakumar out of first round of Duleep Trophy with injury

He is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a routine assessment

Suryakumar picks up hand injury during Buchi Babu tournament

Whether the injury puts his participation in the Duleep Trophy in doubt or not is not clear at this stage

Buchi Babu tournament: Kishan's impressive red-ball return, Iyer's Narine moment

How did Sarfaraz's captaincy debut go? Here's how India internationals and those knocking on the door fared in the tournament

Duleep Trophy first round: illness rules Siraj and Malik out; Jadeja withdrawn

Saini replaces Siraj in India B while Gaurav Yadav comes in for Malik in India C

Duleep Trophy

