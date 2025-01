England Lions 116 (Sutherland 3-7, Doggett 3-17) and 116 for 2 (McKinney 67*) trail Australia A 379 for 9 dec (Patterson 137, Phillipe 120*, Goodwin 70) by 141 runs

Australia A assumed control of the first-class match against England Lions with the tourists asked to follow-on in Sydney.

Josh Philippe joined Kurtis Patterson in reaching a century as Australia A declared at 373 for 9 before the Lions were bundled out for 116. Allrounder Will Sutherland claimed 3 for 7 while Brendan Doggett took 3 for 17.

Durham opener Ben McKinney reached the close unbeaten 67 as the Lions made a better fist of it second time around to be 116 for 2.

Phillipe powered his way to an unbeaten 120 from 121 balls after Sam Cook (3 for 58) trapped Patterson leg before for 137. Sonny Baker returned 3 for 60 as the Lions made light work of the Australian lower order to force their declaration.

The Lions were immediately in trouble with the bat, falling to 30 for 3 thanks to two early strikes from Xavier Bartlett, and never recovered with Lancashire duo Matt Hurst (34) and Rocky Flintoff (29) the top-scorers.