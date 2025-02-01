Matches (32)
RESULT
Only unofficial Test, Sydney, January 30 - February 01, 2025, England Lions tour of Australia
Australia A FlagAustralia A
373/9d
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
(fo) 116 & 247

Australia A won by an innings and 10 runs

Buckingham, Hardie bowl Australia A to innings victory

Ben McKinney struck a century for England Lions but the visitors were heavily beaten in Sydney

01-Feb-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Jordan Buckingham took 4 for 41, Australia A vs England Lions, Only unofficial Test, Sydney, February 1, 2025

Jordan Buckingham took 4 for 41 in the second innings  •  Getty Images

Australia A 373 for 9 dec (Patterson 137, Philippe 120*, Goodwin 70) beat England Lions 116 (Sutherland 3-7, Doggett 3-17) and 247 (McKinney 110, Buckingham 4-41), Hardie 3-25 by an innings and 10 runs
South Australian quick Jordan Buckingham starred with four wickets to help Australia A secure a thumping innings and 10-run win against the England Lions.
Australia's decision to go with a bowler-heavy line-up paid off, running through the Lions twice in a day and a half at Cricket Central in Sydney to end the match on day three.
After being skittled for just 116 in 37.3 overs on Friday, England showed more resistance in their second innings.
Lions opener Ben McKinney posted a brilliant run-a-ball 110 to halt Australia's momentum. But McKinney received little help, with Matty Hurst (35), Alex Davies (28) and Rocky Flintoff (21) the only other batters to reach double figures.
After going wicketless in the first innings, Buckingham took the new ball with Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett and finished with figures of 4 for 41.
Allrounders Aaron Hardie and Will Sutherland also had productive stints with the ball.
Australia opted to pick just five specialist batters, but it mattered little as they made 373 for 9 after being sent in to bat on Thursday.
Former Test batter Kurtis Patterson further pressed his claim for an international comeback after hitting a superb 137. Facing Test players Shoaib Bashir and Josh Tongue, No. 3 Patterson arrived at the crease in the first over of the game after opener Tim Ward fell for a duck.
It has been a remarkable turnaround for 31-year-old Patterson, who began the summer playing grade cricket for St George after being dropped and stripped of the NSW captaincy.
Eng Lions Innings
Player NameRB
AL Davies
caught2855
BS McKinney
caught110110
FW McCann
caught26
S Baker
caught539
MF Hurst
caught3572
JM Coles
caught241
R Flintoff
caught2146
JC Tongue
caught818
Shoaib Bashir
bowled916
SJ Cook
caught55
DY Pennington
not out01
Extras(b 8, lb 1, nb 6, w 7)
Total247(10 wkts; 67.1 ovs)
