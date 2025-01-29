Matches (14)
Australia A vs Eng Lions, Only unofficial Test at Sydney, ENG-L vs AUS-A, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Only unofficial Test, Sydney, January 30 - February 02, 2025, England Lions tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia A
D
L
L
W
W
Eng Lions
D
D
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 13:05
Match details
|Cricket Central, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|30,31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
England Lions in Australia News
Josh Tongue, Sam Cook dig in to salvage draw for England Lions
Visitors cling on after last-wicket pair defy Cricket Australia XI attack for more than an hour
Lions toil in face of another Tim Ward hundred
Cricket Australia XI build 255-run lead going into day four in Brisbane
Rocky Flintoff makes his England mark with century in Lions tour match
Teenage batter takes the attack to CAXI with boundary-laden knock from No.9
Pat Brown takes hat-trick for England Lions in second CA XI tour match
The Derbyshire seamer finished with 5 for 21 as the Lions dismissed the hosts for 214 on day one