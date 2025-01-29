Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

Australia A vs Eng Lions, Only unofficial Test at Sydney, ENG-L vs AUS-A, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Only unofficial Test, Sydney, January 30 - February 02, 2025, England Lions tour of Australia
Australia A FlagAustralia A
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Cricket Central, Sydney
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days30,31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
