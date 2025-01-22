Matches (9)
S Africa U19 vs England U19, 3rd Youth ODI at Stellenbosch, , Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Youth ODI, Stellenbosch, January 22, 2025, England Under-19s tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
S Africa U19
W
W
L
L
W
England U19
W
W
W
W
L
Ground time: 03:18
Match details
|Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|22 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
England Under-19s in South Africa News
Raeeq Daniels' four helps South Africa square Youth ODI series
Series all square heading into the deciding fixture in Stellenbosch
England quicks make quick work of South Africa in Youth ODI
Five-wicket win opens series at Western Province CC in Cape Town