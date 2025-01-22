Matches (9)
SA20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
BPL (2)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (1)
Super Smash (1)

S Africa U19 vs England U19, 3rd Youth ODI at Stellenbosch, , Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Youth ODI, Stellenbosch, January 22, 2025, England Under-19s tour of South Africa
PrevNext
South Africa Under-19s FlagSouth Africa Under-19s
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
What will be the toss result?
SA19 Win & Bat
ENG19 Win & Bat
SA19 Win & Bowl
ENG19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:18
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question