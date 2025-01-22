Bosman's priceless spell clinches series win for South Africa Under-19s

South Africa Under-19s 158 for 6 (Hansen 57, Ali 3-51) beat England Under-19s 156 (Vaughan 60, Bosman 3-4) by four wickets

Daniel Bosman took three wickets in four balls as South Africa Men U19s clinched the Youth ODI series against England Men U19s with a four-wicket win in Stellenbosch.

Young Lions captain Archie Vaughan top-scored with 60 but his dismissal prompted a collapse of four wickets in seven balls as the tourists were bowled out for 156.

South Africa skipper Bennie Hansen then hit 56, falling just short of guiding his side home, after Tazeem Ali 's three wickets had caused a mid-innings wobble. The hosts steadied to reach the target in 35.1 overs.

It was spinner Bosman who turned the game with his three wickets in the 37th over immediately after Vaughan, who had struck six boundaries, was caught off a miscue to the final ball of the previous over from Bandile Mbatha.

Bosman's key over saw Joe Moores bowled attempting a lap sweep before Harry Moore was stumped thanks to sharp hands from Hansen. Bosman then parried a return catch from Eddie Jack and saw it fall to him as he stumbled to the ground.

South Africa made a solid start as Adnaan Lagadien and Chad Mason added 49 for the first wicket before Hansen took up the attack with a 46-ball half-century.

The Young Lions battled back through Warwickshire spinner Ali, who returned 3 for 51, but the hosts needed only seven more when Hansen edged Alex Green to wicketkeeper Thomas Rew on 57.