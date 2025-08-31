Matches (12)
Boost vs Speen-Ghar, 11th Match at Khost, GAK One Day, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
11th Match, Khost, August 31, 2025, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
Scorecard summary
Boost Region • 284/7(50 overs)
67 (62)
2/44 (10)
61 (83)
2/75 (10)
Speen Ghar Region • 250/10(48.3 overs)
100 (115)
2/38 (10)
33 (47)
2/44 (9.3)
48.3
W
Ziaur Rahman to Mohammadullah (1), OUT
Mohammadullah b Ziaur Rahman 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
48.2
W
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, OUT
Ikram Alikhil c sub (Naseer Khan Maroofkhil) b Ziaur Rahman 100 (115b 7x4 0x6 177m) SR: 86.95
48.2
1w
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 wide
48.1
•
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, no run
end of over 488 runs • 1 wicket
SGR: 249/8CRR: 5.18 • RRR: 18.00
Ikram Alikhil100 (113b 7x4)
Mohibullah Zurmati 9-1-53-2
Ziaur Rahman 9-0-43-0
47.6
W
Mohibullah Zurmati to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), OUT
Mohammad Ibrahim b Mohibullah Zurmati 9 (11b 1x4 0x6 17m) SR: 81.81
47.5
1
Mohibullah Zurmati to Ikram, 1 run
47.4
2
Mohibullah Zurmati to Ikram, 2 runs
47.3
4
Mohibullah Zurmati to Ikram, FOUR runs
47.2
1
Mohibullah Zurmati to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), 1 run
47.1
•
Mohibullah Zurmati to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), no run
end of over 478 runs
SGR: 241/7CRR: 5.12 • RRR: 14.66
Mohammad Ibrahim8 (8b 1x4)
Ikram Alikhil93 (110b 6x4)
Ziaur Rahman 9-0-43-0
Mohibullah Zurmati 8-1-45-1
46.6
1
Ziaur Rahman to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), 1 run
46.5
1
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 run
46.5
1w
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 wide
46.4
•
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, no run
46.3
1
Ziaur Rahman to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), 1 run
46.2
1
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 run
46.2
1w
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 wide
46.1
2
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 2 runs
end of over 4610 runs
SGR: 233/7CRR: 5.06 • RRR: 13.00
Mohammad Ibrahim6 (6b 1x4)
Ikram Alikhil89 (106b 6x4)
Mohibullah Zurmati 8-1-45-1
Qamar Shams 10-1-38-2
45.6
4
Mohibullah Zurmati to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), FOUR runs
45.5
1
Mohibullah Zurmati to Ikram, 1 run
Match details
|Khost Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Boost Region, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
|Match days
|31 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Boost Region 2, Speen Ghar Region 0
Speen-Ghar Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|run out
|17
|26
|caught
|23
|20
|bowled
|9
|17
|run out
|33
|47
|caught
|100
|115
|caught
|17
|24
|caught
|6
|13
|caught
|19
|18
|bowled
|9
|11
|not out
|0
|0
|bowled
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 3, nb 1, w 13)
|Total
|250(10 wkts; 48.3 ovs)
