Boost vs Speen-Ghar, 11th Match at Khost, GAK One Day, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
11th Match, Khost, August 31, 2025, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
PrevNext
Boost Region FlagBoost Region
284/7
Speen Ghar Region FlagSpeen Ghar Region
(48.3/50 ov, T:285) 250

Boost won by 34 runs

Player Of The Match
61 (83) & 1/20
nasir-jamal
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Boost Region 284/7(50 overs)
Bilal Ahmad
67 (62)
Bilal Sami
2/44 (10)
Nasir Jamal
61 (83)
Mohammad Ibrahim
2/75 (10)
Speen Ghar Region 250/10(48.3 overs)
Ikram Alikhil
100 (115)
Qamar Shams
2/38 (10)
Shawkat Zaman
33 (47)
Ziaur Rahman
2/44 (9.3)
View full scorecard
48.3
W
Ziaur Rahman to Mohammadullah (1), OUT
Mohammadullah b Ziaur Rahman 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
48.2
W
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, OUT
Ikram Alikhil c sub (Naseer Khan Maroofkhil) b Ziaur Rahman 100 (115b 7x4 0x6 177m) SR: 86.95
48.2
1w
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 wide
48.1
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, no run
end of over 488 runs • 1 wicket
SGR: 249/8CRR: 5.18 RRR: 18.00
Ikram Alikhil100 (113b 7x4)
Mohibullah Zurmati 9-1-53-2
Ziaur Rahman 9-0-43-0
47.6
W
Mohibullah Zurmati to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), OUT
Mohammad Ibrahim b Mohibullah Zurmati 9 (11b 1x4 0x6 17m) SR: 81.81
47.5
1
Mohibullah Zurmati to Ikram, 1 run
47.4
2
Mohibullah Zurmati to Ikram, 2 runs
47.3
4
Mohibullah Zurmati to Ikram, FOUR runs
47.2
1
Mohibullah Zurmati to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), 1 run
47.1
Mohibullah Zurmati to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), no run
end of over 478 runs
SGR: 241/7CRR: 5.12 RRR: 14.66
Mohammad Ibrahim8 (8b 1x4)
Ikram Alikhil93 (110b 6x4)
Ziaur Rahman 9-0-43-0
Mohibullah Zurmati 8-1-45-1
46.6
1
Ziaur Rahman to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), 1 run
46.5
1
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 run
46.5
1w
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 wide
46.4
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, no run
46.3
1
Ziaur Rahman to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), 1 run
46.2
1
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 run
46.2
1w
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 1 wide
46.1
2
Ziaur Rahman to Ikram, 2 runs
end of over 4610 runs
SGR: 233/7CRR: 5.06 RRR: 13.00
Mohammad Ibrahim6 (6b 1x4)
Ikram Alikhil89 (106b 6x4)
Mohibullah Zurmati 8-1-45-1
Qamar Shams 10-1-38-2
45.6
4
Mohibullah Zurmati to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), FOUR runs
45.5
1
Mohibullah Zurmati to Ikram, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
Khost Cricket Stadium
TossBoost Region, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Boost
Nasir Jamal
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
Match days31 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ihsanullah Danish
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Zarab Shah Zaheer
PointsBoost Region 2, Speen Ghar Region 0
Speen-Ghar Innings
Player NameRB
Zubaid Akbari
run out1726
Barakzai Nasari
caught2320
Bahir Shah
bowled917
Shawkat Zaman
run out3347
Ikram Alikhil
caught100115
Sohail Khan Zurmati
caught1724
Tariq Stanikzai
caught613
Qais Ahmad
caught1918
Mohammad Ibrahim
bowled911
Bilal Sami
not out00
Mohammadullah
bowled01
Extras(lb 3, nb 1, w 13)
Total250(10 wkts; 48.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR431060.793
BEAR431060.411
BOOST532060.122
SGR52304-0.210
AMOR40400-1.018
Full Table