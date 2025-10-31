Matches (10)
Women's World Cup (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BAN vs WI (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
AFG-U19 in BDESH (1)
Waves vs Riders, 15th Match at Houston, GCL, Oct 31 2025 - Match Result
POSTPONED
15th Match, Houston, October 31, 2025, Global Cricket League
Match details
|Kingsmen Arena, Houston, TX
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-17.50
|Match days
|31 October 2025 - day (20-over match)