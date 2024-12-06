Matches (26)
Victoria vs Rangpur, Final at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Providence, December 06, 2024, Global Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Victoria
L
W
W
L
W
Rangpur
L
T
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 142 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 144.89 SR
VIC4 M • 138 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 131.42 SR
RAR10 M • 139 Runs • 17.38 Avg • 121.92 SR
RAR10 M • 128 Runs • 16 Avg • 99.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
VIC4 M • 9 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 10.11 SR
VIC4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.62 Econ • 15.6 SR
RAR10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.06 Econ • 16.6 SR
RAR4 M • 7 Wkts • 8 Econ • 9.42 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
VIC
RAR
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|06 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Global Super League News
Meet the Global Super League, a new T20 tournament of tournaments
The Guyana-based league is aiming to become a Champions League T20 replacement of sorts
CWI sanctioned Global Super League set to launch in Guyana on November 26
The tournament will feature teams from five different countries with a prize money of US$1 million
Global Super League to feature Amazon Warriors, Qalandars, Hampshire, Rangpur and Victoria
The annual event will feature different teams from around the world each year