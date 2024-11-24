Matches (23)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
QEA Trophy (9)

Pakistan HKG vs Diasqua, 5th Match at Mong Kok, HKGPL, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:03
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days24 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
USRC21122.415
KOW11020.688
HKGCC11020.323
PAHKG2112-0.160
DLSWC2020-1.727
Full Table