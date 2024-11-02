Matches (22)
WI vs ENG
WCL 2
India vs New Zealand
AUS-A vs IND-A
Sheffield Shield
Hong Kong Sixes
WBBL
BAN vs SA

Australia vs Nepal, Pool B at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Pool B, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Australia FlagAustralia
Nepal FlagNepal
Tomorrow
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
DT Christian
4 M • 43 Runs • 43 Avg • 330.76 SR
S Jora
3 M • 22 Runs • 11 Avg • 115.78 SR
Rashid Khan
1 M • 18 Runs • 18 Avg • 112.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DT Christian
4 M • 1 Wkt • 7.92 Econ • 72 SR
Rashid Khan
1 M • 3 Wkts • 7 Econ • 8 SR
Squad
AUS
NEP
Player
Role
Dan Christian 
Allrounder
Fawad Ahmed 
Bowler
Andrew Fekete 
Bowler
Sam Heazlett 
Batter
James Pattinson 
Bowler
Alex Ross 
Middle order Batter
Jack Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Hong Kong International Sixes

TeamMWLPT
BAN----
ENG----
HKG----
IND----
NEP----
NZ----
OMA----
PAK----
SA----
SL----
UAE----
