Australia vs Nepal, Pool B at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
L
L
W
L
Nepal
L
L
W
L
NR
Ground time: 08:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS4 M • 43 Runs • 43 Avg • 330.76 SR
NEP3 M • 22 Runs • 11 Avg • 115.78 SR
NEP1 M • 18 Runs • 18 Avg • 112.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS4 M • 1 Wkt • 7.92 Econ • 72 SR
NEP1 M • 3 Wkts • 7 Econ • 8 SR
Squad
AUS
NEP
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)