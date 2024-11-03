Matches (21)
Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Semi-final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi-final, Mong Kok, November 03, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Australia FlagAustralia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
5:05 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 21:18
DT Christian
4 M • 121 Runs • 121 Avg • 318.42 SR
AI Ross
3 M • 86 Runs • 86 Avg • 373.91 SR
Asif Ali
8 M • 151 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 247.54 SR
Muhammad Akhlaq
3 M • 145 Runs • 0 Avg • 337.2 SR
JP Wood
3 M • 4 Wkts • 16.17 Econ • 9 SR
JL Pattinson
2 M • 1 Wkt • 14 Econ • 12 SR
Aamer Yamin
4 M • 4 Wkts • 12.63 Econ • 12 SR
Asif Ali
3 M • 2 Wkts • 13.33 Econ • 9 SR
Dan Christian 
Allrounder
Fawad Ahmed 
Bowler
Andrew Fekete 
Bowler
Sam Heazlett 
Batter
James Pattinson 
Bowler
Alex Ross 
Middle order Batter
Jack Wood 
Bowler
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP22043.906
AUS21121.917
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE2112-1.000
IND2020-2.152
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
