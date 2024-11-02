Matches (21)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WI vs ENG (1)
WBBL (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Super50 (2)

India vs New Zealand, Bowl, 3rd Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024

Bowl, 3rd Match, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
India FlagIndia
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Today, 6:00 AM
23m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch (Recent stats)
B Chipli
3 M • 94 Runs • 47 Avg • 324.13 SR
RV Uthappa
3 M • 74 Runs • 24.67 Avg • 389.47 SR
TD Astle
5 M • 66 Runs • 33 Avg • 220 SR
Raunaq Kapur
3 M • 57 Runs • 57 Avg • 285 SR
bowlers to watch (Recent stats)
STR Binny
3 M • 3 Wkts • 17.75 Econ • 8 SR
B Chipli
2 M • 1 Wkt • 17 Econ • 12 SR
SJ Cassidy
2 M • 1 Wkt • 12.5 Econ • 12 SR
S Dixit
2 M • 1 Wkt • 17 Econ • 12 SR
IND
NZ
Player
Role
Robin Uthappa (c)
Batter
Stuart Binny 
Allrounder
Bharat Chipli 
Batter
Shahbaz Nadeem 
Bowler
Manoj Tiwary 
Batter
Kedar Jadhav 
Batting Allrounder
Shreevats Goswami 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Players per sideIndia 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); New Zealand 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Match days02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Niaz Ali
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
Language
English
Hong Kong International Sixes
Pool A

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP22043.906
AUS21121.917
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE2112-1.000
IND2020-2.152
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
