Matches (16)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
HKG CC WMN vs CCC WMN, Final at Mong Kok, Women's PL, May 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Mong Kok, May 24, 2025, Hong Kong Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
HKG CC WMN
A
W
W
W
W
CCC WMN
A
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 19:17
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|24 May 2025 - day (20-over match)