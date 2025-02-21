Injury-hit Australia meet out-of-touch England in batting-friendly Lahore

Big picture: Both teams coming off series defeats

Would you believe it, not only have Australia and England been drawn in the same group at a global tournament, but their Champions Trophy returns also start against one another. Universe (ICC), you've done it again! And yet, amid such predictable money-grabbing comes a bit of shameful excitement. Even without mentioning the "A" word, these are two bitter rivals in unique states. A champion Australia side shorn of some of those champions, and an England side increasingly desperate to rediscover former glory.

The lack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood gives the ODI World Cup holders a less intimidating feel, and subsequently shifts the onus on a batting line-up led by Travis Head's brand of "Ah, we'll have a go". Quite how that responsibility will manifest itself to what is more or less an established group of batters remains to be seen particularly as captain Steven Smith , standing in for Cummins and the injured Mitchell Marsh, who would have likely deputised, weighs up the right combinations for his top seven.

That Australia can call upon Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshius to fill big bowling boots reflects the enviable depth of Australian cricket, even if those bowlers' most notable successes - Abbott aside - have come exclusively in T20s. Extrapolating that to 50-over cricket will be its own challenge. Australia are not putting much stock in the fact they arrive off the back of a 2-0 ODI series loss against Sri Lanka . The same could be said of England, even if their 3-0 defeat to India elicited far more anger and ridicule.

Not training enough and golfing too much were the main takeaways outside a group that actually seems in good spirits considering they have now lost all four ODI series since the 2023 World Cup. To be expected, of course, as negative vibes have no place in Brendon McCullum's house.

In keeping, England's break to the UAE came with a view of shedding the baggage from a travel-and defeat-heavy month in India, with added benefit of escaping the press hysteria around focusing on the wrong kind of white ball. But McCullum's task requires a more hands-on and technically focused approach with a group which continues to look uneasy with bat and ball in this format.

How much of that McCullum can change in such a short space of time - he has only been in charge of the limited-overs set-up for a month - will be determined over the coming weeks. Right now, it probably helps to have a familiar foe on the horizon to drum up a little extra heart and vigour.

As for Jos Buttler , the next fortnight will go some way to determining whether he sticks with the captaincy. A promise to smile more at the start of the year felt optimistic at the time, and has proved as much. But after missing all of England's ODIs in 2024, he will be better for the three ticked off earlier at the start of February.

Of those Buttler missed last year due to a calf injury was the five-match series against Australia at the end of the home summer, which ensures greater familiarity at international level between the players, even if many of them have rubbed shoulders as team-mates or opponents at domestic level.

Australia, made up of a few of the alternates substituted into their Champions Trophy squad, triumphed 3-2 on that occasion, having been 2-0 up before taking their foot off the gas. All five results were blowouts of one kind or another. And just as it was for India, Australia's spinners made hay against England's batters, with Adam Zampa doing the brunt of the damage, supplemented by handy contributions from Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Head.

Spencer Johnson replaces Mitchell Starc as the left-arm quick in Australia's squad • Associated Press

Form guide (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Australia: LLLLW

England: LLLLW

In the spotlight: Spencer Johnson and Harry Brook

Spencer Johnson has come in the shortest format, and with only three ODI caps spaced out over more than a year, the burden of replacing Starc at the front and back of an innings will weigh heavy on his broad shoulders. After taking his maiden wickets in Sri Lanka earlier this month, much is required of Johnson in Pakistan. Starc is as close to irreplaceable a bowler as you can get in white-ball cricket. But if you're going to try a bloke who is six-feet-four and also bowls left-arm rockets, it is a handy way to go about it. The best ofhas come in the shortest format, and with only three ODI caps spaced out over more than a year, the burden of replacing Starc at the front and back of an innings will weigh heavy on his broad shoulders. After taking his maiden wickets in Sri Lanka earlier this month, much is required of Johnson in Pakistan.

Harry Brook to rediscover his groove? This country's pitches have been kind to him, albeit in the Test format, where he averages 84.10 courtesy of four hundreds - the most recent being a triple. England's newly-appointed vice-captain left the India tour in a funk, with a lowly average of 16.66 in the ODIs brought about by an inability to attack spin effectively. But he will take heart from skippering with distinction against Australia last year, which included registering his maiden ODI century against them at Chester-le-Street. Speaking of Pakistan, is there a better place forto rediscover his groove? This country's pitches have been kind to him, albeit in the Test format, where he averages 84.10 courtesy of four hundreds - the most recent being a triple. England's newly-appointed vice-captain left the India tour in a funk, with a lowly average of 16.66 in the ODIs brought about by an inability to attack spin effectively. But he will take heart from skippering with distinction against Australia last year, which included registering his maiden ODI century against them at Chester-le-Street.

Team news

Given the absences, Australia's pace attack pretty much picks itself. Allrounder Aaron Hardie, the immediate beneficiary of Marcus Stoinis' retirement from the 50-over format on the eve of the tournament, could sit out for Labuschagne to play as an extra batter. Dwarshius' left-arm/left-hand option may see him pip Abbott to the bowling allrounder slot.

Australia (probable): 1 Travis Head, 2 Matthew Short, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Alex Carey, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Sean Abbott/Ben Dwarshius, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson

England's batting reshuffle will see Jamie Smith at No. 3 and Joe Root at No. 4 • Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

England announced their XI two days out from the match - early by their unusually prompt standards - with Jamie Smith not just back fit from a calf injury, but also batting at No. 3 while also playing as wicketkeeper. It is not quite a nuclear option, but it does involve pushing Joe Root to No. 4 and taking the gloves from Phil Salt, who kept throughout the ODIs in India. With just four frontline bowling options, Root and Liam Livingstone must join forces effectively to provide a serviceable fifth. The pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, playing his first 50-over tournament since his Super Over heroics in 2019's World Cup final, will present Australia's starkest challenge.

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

Pitch and conditions

ODI pitches at the Gaddafi Stadium are almost always flat belters. The venue hosted two matches in the recent tri-series, with New Zealand posting 330 for 6 to beat Pakistan, and then chasing down 305 with six wickets and eight balls to spare. Lahore is expected to be slightly cooler than it was for the tri-series, partly because of rain this week, which ended up hampering England's preparations on Thursday. Dew is very rarely a factor at this time of year.

Glenn Maxwell and Jos Buttler are the only members available from the two teams' squads from 2013 • Getty Images

Stats and trivia

Australia and England have a tight head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy, with England ahead just by a 3-2 margin.

Maxwell and Buttler are the only members available from the two teams' squads from the 2013 edition of the tournament.

Archer is two wickets away from 50 in the ODIs.

Jamie Smith has only previously batted at No. 3 once in 18 List A innings - for Surrey against Kent in 2019.

Quotes

"I'm going to have my work cut out for me with some of that fast bowling England have got. They're high quality, highly skilled and high pace. I've got to make sure I start well, earn the right, and see where the game takes us. I'm just worried about making sure I start well for the team."

Australia vice-captain Travis Head on challenge posed by England's quicks