Live blog - Australia ask England to bat first as Champions Trophy arrives in Lahore

A street vendor selling Australia and England flags outside Gaddafi Stadium • Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Danyal Rasool at Gaddafi Stadium: This is supposed to be the best attended non-Pakistan game of the tournament, though it’s not quite hit that level yet. The crowd has been trickling in over the past couple of hours in this first Champions Trophy match at the rebuilt Gaddafi Stadium. It’s very hot this afternoon, and there wasn’t enough time before this tournament to cover the stands, so the sun’s blazing down onto the seats with little shade to be found.

That has potentially kept some people away for now, but the evenings in February cool down markedly, so expect this crowd to keep building up over the innings, and eventually reach the sell-out status it was officially been billed as.