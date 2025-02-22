Live blog - Australia ask England to bat first as Champions Trophy arrives in Lahore

Live
Live blog - Australia ask England to bat first as Champions Trophy arrives in LahoreBy Matt Roller
The fifth bowler battle
Both teams have opted for a similar, batting-heavy balance in this game. England and Australia are each fielding three frontline quicks and a gun legspinner, and will therefore rely on back-up spinners to share 10 overs between them: Root and Livingstone in England's case, and Maxwell, Head, Short and Labuschagne for Australia.
One of the keys to the outcome could be which captain manages their resources better with the ball. Steve Smith has brought Maxwell into the attack early but his first two overs have cost 18 runs, including a charging straight six from Duckett in an 11-run second over. One to keep an eye on as this game develops.
Maxwell's second over:
1
1
1
1
1
6
2
2
England's century drought
3 This is England's 15th ODI since the end of the 2023 World Cup. Their batters have only scored three centuries in those games.
1
Is this really a sell-out?
Danyal Rasool at Gaddafi Stadium: This is supposed to be the best attended non-Pakistan game of the tournament, though it’s not quite hit that level yet. The crowd has been trickling in over the past couple of hours in this first Champions Trophy match at the rebuilt Gaddafi Stadium. It’s very hot this afternoon, and there wasn’t enough time before this tournament to cover the stands, so the sun’s blazing down onto the seats with little shade to be found.
That has potentially kept some people away for now, but the evenings in February cool down markedly, so expect this crowd to keep building up over the innings, and eventually reach the sell-out status it was officially been billed as.
The cricket, too, hasn’t exactly been superb so far; Australia’s bowlers have sprayed it about somewhat, but England have been generous. Two soft dismissals have brought Joe Root to the crease in the Powerplay, something England ideally wanted to avoid, with a superb one-handed catch from Carey the standout moment of the contest.
1
Root in early
England's plan to reshuffle their batting line-up hasn't worked. Jamie Smith played a couple of gorgeous shots at No. 3 but his dismissal is fairly ugly, a leg-side pick-up straight to Carey at mid-on for a straightforward chance this time. This shot was neither one thing nor the other: Smith looked as though he was trying to hit this hard, up and over the leg-side ring, but didn't get enough elevation and couldn't have picked out mid-on better if he'd tried.
That means Joe Root is walking out to bat in the sixth over, despite him shuffling back down to No. 4 as part of this new-look batting order.
7 Root came out to bat inside the first 10 overs nine times at the 2023 World Cup, and was dismissed before the end of the Powerplay on seven of those occasions.
Carey takes a screamer
How's the hang time on that? Phil Salt gets an inswinging half-volley from Ben Dwarshuis which he looks to flick over the infield on the leg side, but Carey runs to his right at mid-on, flings himself back over his shoulder, and grabs hold of an absolute ripper. That's his first-ever catch as an outfielder in ODIs.
143 Alex Carey has kept wicket in 143 of his 155 internationals across formats for Australia, but is in the field today with Josh Inglis preferred behind the stumps.
Finch: Zampa needs a fast start
1
Toss: Australia bowl first
Steven Smith: "It looks a pretty good surface. There was a bit of dew coming in when we were training, so we'd like to chase later on." Smith confirms two left-arm seamers in Ben Dwarshuis and Spencer Johnson - "a bit of a match-up thing" - with Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie missing out.
Jos Buttler says he is "a bit 50/50" on whether the dew will come in, and said he would probably have chosen to bat. "We're really excited. The guys seem in a really good place," Buttler says. He is hoping for big runs from what he describes as a "really dynamic top three" comprising Phil Salt, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith.
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood.
Australia: 1 Matt Short, 2 Travis Head, 3 Steve Smith (capt), 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Alex Carey, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson.
1
1
Live - Ashton Agar, Nick Knight and Anil Kumble on MatchDay
4
4
2
2
'Strictly business' for Spencer
World cricket's most luscious locks are gone. Spencer Johnson has gone for the buzzcut ahead of his first appearance at a major international event, administered by Adam Zampa, getting rid of his trademark, thick blonde mane. "Strictly business," was how he described it to Australia's Instagram account. "Zorba [Adam Zampa] had an attempt at it. It didn't quite work out, so then I had to go to the barber to fix it up."
1
1
1
1
Clear skies
2
2
2
2
England's reshuffle
In the finest tradition of England's white-ball cricket (with 2015-22 increasingly looking like an outlier), they have announced a major change to their batting line-up shortly before a major tournament. Jamie Smith will bat at No. 3 for the first time in his international career - and only the second time in all List A cricket - while the engine room of Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jos Buttler is shifting down from No.3-5 to No.4-6.
Nick Knight is part of ESPNcricinfo's punditry team for this tournament and isn't much of a fan of this move - and also feels that England's attack looks light, with Root and Liam Livingstone set to split 10 overs between them. Knight, older readers will remember, was the fall guy for another last-minute England panic on the eve of the 1999 World Cup, when he was dropped for Nasser Hussain despite a far superior ODI record. What do you make of it?
England XI: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood.
1
2
1
2
The city of gardens
For the first time since March 1996, a match at an ICC event is about to take place in Lahore. It's been a long absence, with some high-profile security issues in the intervening years, but this afternoon's game marks the return of a world tournament to a newly-revamped Gaddafi Stadium.
Lahore is a great place, its walled city filled with history and culture, and much more green space than Karachi, but it is also a cricketing city at its core. It's got a blockbuster fixture - at least on paper - for its first game back, too, with the last two 50-over world champions and arch-rivals facing off. Strap yourselves in.
1
2
1
3