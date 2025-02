Is Ben Duckett's 165 the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy?

There is one man who has been dismissed for 99 three times in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar suffered this fate three times in ODIs, all in the space of five months in 2007: run out against South Africa in Belfast in June, caught behind off an Andrew Flintoff bouncer in Bristol in August, and caught behind against Pakistan in Mohali in November. Boycott and Richardson also had a 99 in an ODI to go with two in Tests (Richardson's one-day 99 was not out; Boycott had a 99 not out in a Test, as mentioned above).