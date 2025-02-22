Matches (11)
Australia vs England, 4th Match, Group B at Lahore, Champions Trophy, Feb 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
L
L
L
L
England
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS5 M • 266 Runs • 66.5 Avg • 119.28 SR
AUS9 M • 257 Runs • 32.13 Avg • 81.58 SR
ENG7 M • 341 Runs • 48.71 Avg • 115.98 SR
10 M • 328 Runs • 46.86 Avg • 124.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 34.16 SR
AUS9 M • 7 Wkts • 5.28 Econ • 40.28 SR
ENG10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 38.92 SR
ENG5 M • 8 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 27 SR
Squad
AUS
ENG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4846
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|22 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English