Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
IDN vs BHR (1)
WPL (1)

Australia vs England, 4th Match, Group B at Lahore, Champions Trophy, Feb 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Group B (D/N), Lahore, February 22, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AUS Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TM Head
5 M • 266 Runs • 66.5 Avg • 119.28 SR
SPD Smith
9 M • 257 Runs • 32.13 Avg • 81.58 SR
BM Duckett
7 M • 341 Runs • 48.71 Avg • 115.98 SR
LS Livingstone
10 M • 328 Runs • 46.86 Avg • 124.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 34.16 SR
AM Hardie
9 M • 7 Wkts • 5.28 Econ • 40.28 SR
AU Rashid
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 38.92 SR
BA Carse
5 M • 8 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
ENG
Player
Role
Steven Smith (c)
Top order Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4846
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days22 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ11021.200
IND11020.408
BAN1010-0.408
PAK1010-1.200
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG-----
AUS-----
ENG-----
SA-----
Full Table