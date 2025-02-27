Matches (10)
Match delayed by rain
9th Match, Group A (D/N), Rawalpindi, February 27, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Updated 7 mins ago • Published Today

Live - Rain delays toss in Pakistan-Bangladesh dead rubber

By Karthik Krishnaswamy

Rawalpindi, around now

Urooj Mumtaz and Wasim Jaffer look ahead to the rain match

Any life in this dead rubber?

While the semi-finals race in Group B is far from decided (we only know that England are out of it), it's a done deal in Group A. India and New Zealand are in, Pakistan and Bangladesh are out. The two knocked-out teams face off today, with little to play for but - particularly in the case of Pakistan, the tournament hosts - a lot still to lose. Who will end this Champions Trophy with a consolation win, and who ends it winless? And will we get a chance to watch this dead rubber in the first place? The last match in Rawalpindi, between Australia and South Africa, was rained out without even the possibility of a toss. The signs right now aren't great. Andrew Fidel Fernando, our man at the spot, reports that it's "mizzalicious" in Rawalpindi, and "bleaker than Tuesday." Mizzle, for those of you not in the know, is mist + drizzle. Let's hope things brighten up, and we have a contest today.
Update: It isn't just mizzle at the moment. It's raining pretty heavily. The square and run-up areas are under covers, and it looks like we have a wait on our hands.
ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN2020-0.443
PAK2020-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA21032.140
AUS21030.475
AFG2112-0.990
ENG2020-0.305
Full Table