Live - Rain delays toss in Pakistan-Bangladesh dead rubber

While the semi-finals race in Group B is far from decided (we only know that England are out of it), it's a done deal in Group A. India and New Zealand are in, Pakistan and Bangladesh are out. The two knocked-out teams face off today, with little to play for but - particularly in the case of Pakistan, the tournament hosts - a lot still to lose. Who will end this Champions Trophy with a consolation win, and who ends it winless? And will we get a chance to watch this dead rubber in the first place? The last match in Rawalpindi, between Australia and South Africa, was rained out without even the possibility of a toss. The signs right now aren't great. Andrew Fidel Fernando, our man at the spot, reports that it's "mizzalicious" in Rawalpindi, and "bleaker than Tuesday." Mizzle, for those of you not in the know, is mist + drizzle. Let's hope things brighten up, and we have a contest today.